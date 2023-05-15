Pregnant Laura Anderson reveals real reason she split from Gary Lucy ahead of welcoming baby

Former Love Island star Laura Anderson has broken her silence about the reasons for her split from Gary Lucy after he revealed the gender of their unborn baby without her knowledge.

The parents-to-be, who met on E4’s Celebs Go Dating, broke up earlier this year after announcing they were expecting a baby.

Laura and Gary met on Celebs Go Dating last year (Credit: E4)

Gary Lucy shares gender of baby with Laura Anderson

However, Laura, 34, was reportedly left “devastated” after her gender reveal announcement was ruined by Gary, 41. The former Footballers’ Wives actor took to social media in March to announce that they’re expecting a baby girl.

I think if I can get through this, I can get through anything.

A source alleged to MailOnline at the time: “Gary announced the gender news without checking it was okay with Laura. She’s extremely shocked and upset by this and was hoping to do something special for it later this year.”

Meanwhile, Laura’s fans shared their shock and dismay with one writing: “Shame you didn’t get to break the news.” “It’s so bad and he knew exactly what he was doing,” another speculated.

Pregnancy rollercoaster

Now, delving into the drama for the first time since showing off her blossoming bump, Laura has confessed that her pregnancy has been a “bit of a rollercoaster so far”.

She told OK!: “Going through a public break-up while pregnant and reading mistruths in the media has been a challenge. I just want to be positive and move forward, and I’m really excited about her coming along. I think if I can get through this, I can get through anything.”

Laura wowed fans at a red carpet event in London last month (Credit: SplashNews)

‘Hard to explain’

She also addressed Gary’s claims that they split because he wouldn’t move to Scotland because he wanted to be near his four children and ex-wife, Natasha Gray. Insisting that it was “not true”, Laura admitted their break up was “hard to explain” and that she was “always” going to move to Essex.

Revealing that she had initially wanted to reconcile, Laura said she was unable to do so because of “things [she] found out since then” and “the fact that nothing has been discussed or resolved”.

Laura added: “I think for now I’m trying to just be positive and think about the baby and be strong, because everything became too chaotic.”

ED! has reached out to Gary’s representatives for comment.

