Laura Anderson ‘definitely not’ on good terms with ex Gary Lucy as she declares ’truth always comes out’

There's no going back for the Love Island star…

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy are “definitely not on good terms”, the Love Island star have revealed.

Laura and Gary had a whirlwind romance after met on Celebs Go Dating last August.

The pair recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, but news broke of their split shortly after.

Now during a Q&A on Instagram, the reality star took a swipe at her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy as she claimed: “The truth always comes out in the end.”

Laura Anderson talking in a video on her Instagram story
Laura Anderson took a swipe at ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy (Credit: Instagram)

Laura Anderson takes swipe at her ex Gary Lucy

Pregnant Laura Anderson has taken yet another swipe at her ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy on Instagram.

Laura and Gary met on Celebs Go Dating in August 2022 and decided to officially date later that year.

The Love Island star then announced her pregnancy on February 15.

However, the excitement didn’t last for long as the pair later confirmed that they had split.

I don’t really want to get into this but there were loads of reasons… The truth always comes out in the end, whatever.

Laura was forced to share the news on her Instagram after Gary confirmed their break-up to The Sun.

She said: “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary.

“However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no choice.

“Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private.”

Laura Anderson smiling on Celebs Go Dating
Laura Anderson revealed her split with Gary on the same day that she announced she was pregnant (Credit: E4)

Now, during Q&A on Instagram, Laura has opened up on why she broke up with the EastEnders star.

Although she didn’t didn’t go into too much detail, she declared: “The truth always comes out in the end.”

When asked why they split, Laura revealed: “I don’t really want to get into this but there were loads of reasons…

“The truth always comes out in the end, whatever.”

Laura then addressed the rumours that she broke up with Gary after he refused to move to her native Scotland.

Laura continued: “But I definitely did not tell Gary to move to Scotland.”

Another fan then asked if she and Gary were on good terms, and she replied: “Definitely not.”

YouTube video player

