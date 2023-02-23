Laura Anderson reveals real reason for Gary Lucy split following ex’s ‘lies’

Laura Anderson has revealed the real reason she and Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy have split.

The 33-year-old, who found fame on series four of Love Island, is currently expecting her first child with the former soap star.

Gary and Laura hit things off during the latest series of Celebs Go Dating (Credit: CGD / YouTube)

Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy call it quits

Following their romance, the showbiz couple announced that they were expecting a bundle of joy last week – but news that the two had called it quits emerged shortly after.

Gary, who played Luke Morgan on the Channel 4 soap, spoke to The Sun and confirmed he and Laura are no longer together, with a source claiming Laura dumped him.

In a recent interview, he went on to claim the two had ended things because Laura wanted him to move to Scotland to bring up their child.

But the 41-year-old said he wanted to stay in Essex to be with his four children.

And now, Laura has set the record straight – revealing the real reason they ended things.

Laura breaks silence on Gary’s ‘lies’

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday (February 22) Laura told her 1.5 million followers: “I had no intention to comment on the breakdown of my relationship with Gary.

“However, due to what has now been publicly shared by other parties, I have been left with no other choice.”

The Scottish star went on: “Gary and I are no longer together due to multiple reasons which will remain private. Our plan was for me to move to Essex to start our family which I was more than happy to do.

“However, since the breakdown of our relationship I have remained at home in Scotland. My priority is bringing my baby up in a calm and stable environment.”

She added: “I never asked or expected Gary to move to Scotland. I fully support him living in Essex to be close to his four amazing children.

“I am fully focused on having a healthy, happy pregnancy and remain excited to share this incredible journey with you all. Thank you so much for your support! Laura, Buddy & Bump.”

The two are currently expecting their first baby (Credit: Celebs Go Dating / YouTube)

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson expecting first baby

Announcing their happy news, Love Island star Laura posted: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23.”

He then later revealed: “I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

Meanwhile, a source alleged that Gary is “devastated” by the split, adding that the actor is “absolutely heartbroken” that Laura called it quits.

