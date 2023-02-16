Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson announced yesterday (February 15) that they’re expecting their first baby together.

However, just hours after sharing the happy news, the former EastEnders actor revealed that they’re not actually together any more following what appears to be a ‘brutal’ break-up.

Speaking to The Sun, Gary confirmed he and Laura are no longer together, with a source claiming pregnant Laura dumped him.

Now he’s commented on her baby announcement post on Instagram and what he’s said, given the circumstances, is perhaps a little surprising…

Gary Lucy is expecting a baby with Laura this summer (Credit: YouTube)

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson expecting first baby

Announcing their happy news, Love Island star Laura posted: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23.”

Gary then later revealed: “I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby.”

Meanwhile, a source alleged that Gary is “devastated” by the split, adding that the actor is “absolutely heartbroken” that Laura called it quits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

Gary Lucy shares surprising comment to Laura

Clearly still the best of friends despite their split, last night Gary posted in the comments section of Laura‘s baby announcement.

He said: “There she is [red heart emoji].

“So very proud of you Mummy Bear [bear emoji] cooking Baby Bear [bear emoji] perfectly.”

Laura is said to have dumped Gary, leaving him ‘devastated’ (Credit: YouTube)

Baby’s gender revealed?

Fans were quick to spot the comment from Gary – who is already dad to four kids.

And some thought that he’d given away more than perhaps he intended.

“Is the baby a wee girl?” one asked.

“For a minute I thought you had given the sex away!” said another.

However, others speculated that he was actually addressing Laura with his “there she is” comment.

“I think he meant there’s she is to the beautiful Laura,” said one.

Read more: Gary Lucy rushed to hospital after horror car accident

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.