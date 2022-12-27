Gary Lucy was rushed to hospital after a car accident as he said “someone was watching” over him.

The Hollyoaks and Dancing On Ice star shared a photo to his Instagram Stories on Boxing day showing a smashed car after the accident.

He wrote: “Someone was watching over me today.”

In another, he called himself “Gary nine lives”.

His partner Laura Anderson also shared photos of the accident.

The former Love Island star shared a photo of Gary in a hospital bed.

She also shared a video of Gary leaving hospital on crutches.

In another post, she revealed a photo of the crashed car with “10am” above it. Another saw Gary in hospital receiving treatment with “11am” above it.

Meanwhile, she also shared a photo of his swollen knee and then him leaving hospital at 6pm.

She then included a snap of Gary cuddling his dog as he rested at home.

Laura wrote: “The exciting life of Luce. Always keeping me on my toes.”

She later shared a photo of a religious card.

Laura said: “We’re not religious but thank you St Joseph for saving my love.

“Gary’s gran gave him this, it has words about safety and protection on the other side.

“I pulled it out of his bag yesterday morning just before his accident.”

Laura and Gary met on Celebs Go Dating.

Gary recently spoke about Laura in an interview, telling the MailOnline: “Laura ticks all the boxes I had when I walked into the agency, she’s attractive, she’s family orientated. Someone that’s fun, bubbly, got a spark, and her life together.

“We were sent on a master class, and I was paired with Laura. It was an honesty master class where they asked us questions like, ‘what’s your favourite sexual position?’ And we pretty much were in sync on most if not all things.”

