Former Love Island star Ollie Williams was rushed to intensive care after falling off a balcony recently.

Ollie, who starred in the 2020 series of Love Island, shared a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram today (December 24).

He explained that he ended up with a broken pelvis, wrist and internal bleeding due to the accident.

Ollie Williams accident

In the photo, Ollie is seen putting his thumbs up as he lies in a hospital bed.

One of his wrists is in a cast and he’s seen with a cut on his forehead.

Other photos included in the post show Ollie sitting in the hospital with his loved ones.

Ollie captioned the post: “I wasn’t really prepared to post this until I was out of the woods proper, which I now think I am (hopefully!).

Ollie Williams appeared on Love Island in 2020 (Credit: ITV2)

“I fell off a balcony last weekend and ended up in intensive care with a broken pelvis, wrist and internal bleeding.”

The star continued: “With the incredible support of @lauranofer, my family and friends and some great surgeons; I’m on the mend.

“Tough rehab ahead but I am confident along with my doctors I will make a full recovery.”

Ollie went on to thank people for their messages of support.

He added: “I really couldn’t have dealt with this mentally without all of your messages of support, so thank you.

Ollie was rushed to intensive care after falling from a balcony (Credit: ITV2)

“Be back soon, big love and Merry Christmas all.”

His followers issued their support in the comments.

One person said: “Get well soon mate, hope you’re on the mend.”

Another wrote: “Blimey!! You don’t do things by half done you? Well I’m glad you’re on the mend now and have great people around you! Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “Jesus mate hope you’re coming through the other side now. Love to you and the family this Christmas.”

When did Ollie appear on Love Island?

Ollie was on the ITV2 dating show in 2020.

He entered the South African villa and coupled up with eventual winner, Paige Turley.

However, he left the villa after just four days.

At the time, he explained on the show: “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else…

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings.

“At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.

“If I carried on anything with Paige or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

