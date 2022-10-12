Love Island has found its new host after Laura Whitmore quit the show earlier this year.

Maya Jama has been announced as the new host and will be taking over the ITV2 show next year.

The 28-year-old presenter said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders.”

Laura fronted the show and its spin-off series Aftersun from 2020 to 2022, following the death of Caroline Flack. However, she announced in August that she was stepping down.

Maya will start her Love Island hosting duties for the ninth season of the ITV2 reality dating.

It will be the first of two series in 2023. The first will take place in South Africa and the second in Majorca during the summer.

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island (Credit: Splashnews)

Maja-Jama announced as new Love Island host

Paul Mortimer, director of reality programming and acquisitions at ITV2, said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy.

“In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.

“Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Following the announcement, Love Island viewers rushed to Twitter to share their verdict.

One tweeted: “This is exactly what the new series of #LoveIsland needs!!! It was running the risk of becoming boring and stale, Maya is perfect.”

“Maya Jama confirmed as #LoveIsland host. I’m a fan of Maya so should be good… but still feel a total newcomer could have worked too,” said a second commenter.

A third said on Twitter: “Maya Jama is the new host of #LoveIsland and it’s something I approve off. It’s been long overdue tbh. She’s gonna make the show better.”

“Maya Jama always seemed like the natural next host of #LoveIsland. Wonder what kind of host/interviewer she will be?” questioned another viewer. “Caroline was more natural with the islanders but was very harsh on the boys sometimes. Laura was kinder all around, but sometimes things were just awkward.”

Another fan added: “FINALLY. This is the right decision.”

Maya Jama will replace former Love Island host Laura Whitmore (Credit: Splashnews)

Laura Whitmore on her decision to quit

Meanwhile, Laura quit the show back in August. At the time, she revealed that the new location for the show was too difficult for her.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects,” she said.

“I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline [Flack] for a series and it turned into 3 series.

She added: “I hope I did you proud Caroline.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 in 2023.

