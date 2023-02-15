Gary Lucy expecting baby with Love Island star after TV dating show match

Gary Lucy is expecting his first baby with Love Island star Laura Anderson.

The Hollyoaks star met Laura while filming for Celebs Go Dating.

Laura, who starred on Love Island in 2018, announced the big news on her Instagram today (February 15).

Laura shared a video of herself showing off her growing baby bump.

She also shared clips from the baby scans as well as a photo of Gary holding up a baby grow over Christmas time.

The baby grow read: “The one where we become parents. Baby Lucy. Due August 2023.”

Another gorgeous photo showed Gary cradling Laura’s bump as they sported festive pjs.

Laura captioned the post: “Our hearts are full. Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23.”

Fans have congratulated the couple as one person said: “Aww fantastic news, congratulations to you both, so made up for you both.”

Another wrote: “Awesome! Congratulations both! @lauraanderson1x you’re going to be the best Mum!”

Someone else added: “Omgggg congratulations I’ve followed you since Love Island and have been praying for you.”

It comes after Gary suffered a scary car accident in December.

Gary shared photos of the crash on his Instagram and wrote: “Someone was watching over me today.”

Love Island star Laura also spoke about the accident on her Instagram Stories, saying at the time alongside a photo of a religious card: “We’re not religious but thank you St Joseph for saving my love. Gary’s gran gave him this, it has words about safety and protection on the other side.

“I pulled it out of his bag yesterday morning just before his accident.”

Gary has previously gushed over his romance with Laura.

Gary told the MailOnline: “Laura ticks all the boxes I had when I walked into the agency, she’s attractive, she’s family orientated. Someone that’s fun, bubbly, got a spark, and her life together.”

