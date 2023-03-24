Laura Anderson’s ‘upset’ over ex Gary Lucy announcing gender of their unborn baby

Laura Anderson was reportedly left ‘upset’ after her ex Gary Lucy revealed the gender of their baby this week.

The pair announced that they were expecting a baby together earlier this year, shortly before they announced their split.

On Thursday, the former Hollyoaks star then took it upon himself to reveal the exciting news of their baby’s gender on Instagram.

However, Laura has remained tight-lipped on the gender.

Gary Lucy revealed his unborn baby’s gender in an Instagram post on Thursday (Credit: E4)

Gary Lucy revealed the gender of his unborn baby with Laura Anderson

Laura and Gary have had a very turbulent relationship since their split earlier this year.

The pair met on Celebs Go Dating last year and decided to continue to pursue their romance after filming the show.

But after months of dating, they announced to their fans that they had decided to go their separate ways.

And the pair have ‘definitely not’ been on good terms since the breakup, Laura revealed.

During a recent Q&A on Instagram, Laura opened about her split with Gary.

When one fan asked if she and Gary were on good terms, she replied: “Definitely not.”

She then addressed why she split with the EastEnders star saying: “I don’t really want to get into this but there were loads of reasons.

“The truth always comes out in the end, whatever.”

Now, to add more heat to the fire, Gary took to Instagram on Thursday to announce their baby’s gender.

Gary announced the gender news without getting Laura’s consent.

The star shared an image of a caption that read ‘Daddy’s Girl’.

He then captioned the post: “For everyone that’s been asking. Let’s hope she inherits her mother’s looks. Can’t wait to meet you baby bear.”

Laura Anderson was left ‘upset’ by Gary Lucy’s gender reveal for their unborn baby (Credit: E4)

But Laura was apparently left very ‘upset’ by the news as she wasn’t informed of Gary‘s plans to reveal their baby’s gender so soon.

A source claimed to OK! that Gary shared the news with his followers without asking for Laura’s permission first.

They alleged: “Gary announced the gender news without getting Laura’s consent.”

The source also added: “She’s really upset by this.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Laura and Gary’s reps for comment.

