Gary Lucy announces unborn baby’s gender following split from pregnant ex Laura Anderson

Gary Lucy has announced the gender of his baby with Laura Anderson with an emotional Instagram post.

The EastEnders star and Laura split last month after the Love Island star revealed that she was having a baby.

Gary Lucy announces baby gender

This morning saw Gary take to Instagram to announce the gender of his unborn baby.

It was announced last month that Gary was expecting a baby with Love Island star Laura Anderson.

The couple met while filming Celebs Go Dating last year – however, they have since split.

Today, Gary revealed that he and Laura are expecting a baby girl together.

Taking to his Instagram story, Gary shared the news with his 302k followers.

“For everyone that’s been asking…” he wrote. He then posted a picture reading “Daddy’s girl”.

“Let’s hope she inherits her mummy’s looks,” he continued.

“Can’t wait to meet you baby bear.”

Gary Lucy and Laura Anderson expecting first child together

Laura, 33, who appeared on Love Island in 2018, announced the news that she was expecting her first child on Instagram.

The Scottish star uploaded a series of short clips of her showing off her blossoming baby bump for her 1.5 million followers to see.

In one clip, Gary can be seen holding up a baby grow in front of a Christmas tree.

“My heart is full,” she captioned the post.

“Bubba due Summer ‘23.”

“Congratulations omg,” former Love Island star Molly-Mae commented.

“You know how much love I have for you and this little baby bear,” host of Celebs Go Dating Anna Williamson wrote.

“So happy for you babe omg omg omg omg,” Charlotte Dawson said.

Gary and Laura split

However, last month it was also revealed that Laura had reportedly “dumped” Gary.

Gary confirmed the news during a chat with The Sun.

“I love Laura but we are no longer together. My main drive as always is to work together to co-parent our child. I look forward to the arrival of the new baby,” he said.

A source told the publication that the EastEnders star is “devastated”.

“Gary’s been left devastated – he’s absolutely heartbroken. They spent Christmas together and he travelled to Glasgow last weekend in a desperate attempt to try to win her back,” they said.

“They enjoyed a meal out and attended their first scan together – but Laura was adamant it’s over.”

Laura confirmed they wouldn’t be getting back together during a recent Q&A. When asked if reconciliation was on the cards, she said: “Definitely not.”

