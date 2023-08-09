This Morning host Josie Gibson has hit back at claims a colleague of hers is her boyfriend.

The blonde TV presenter set tongues wagging when she was pictured holding hands with cameraman Sam Morter in Paris earlier this year. At the time, Josie’s pal Alison Hammond even commented that they were a “beautiful couple”.

But Josie laughed off the post, claiming it was nothing more than an elaborate prank.

New claims emerged this week that she and Sam were a thing ahead of her appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon – where she reveals that she’s in love…

Josie Gibson has denied she’s dating a colleague (Credit: YouTube)

Does Josie Gibson have a boyfriend?

The Sun had reported that the object of her affection is none other than Sam, something Josie has since denied.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Josie clarified: “I’m not in a relationship, or neither am I in love, with cameraman Sam. I am not with Sam Morter. I love Sam Morter, he is my work colleague. I’m like his older sister, I’m like his auntie. That’s as far as it goes. There is nothing going on with me and Sam Morter.”

On tonight’s episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon, Josie reveals: “There is someone in my life at the moment but it’s early stages. It’s that bit where you’ve got the flutters, can’t-wait-to see-them vibes – you get a little bit nervous.”

She then adds: “I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.”

ED! contacted Josie’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Gibson (@josiegibson85)

Unlucky in love

Josie, who is single mum to adorable son Reggie, four, readily admits she has been a little unlucky in love. She had an on/off relationship with Reggie’s dad Terry, with the pair breaking up when the tot was just four months old.

She found fame in the Big Brother house, where she struck up an ill-fated romance with fellow housemate John James Parton.

I’ve said I love you. It’s best to just get it out of the way, I don’t like playing games.

On tonight’s show, she adds: “I never ever get chatted up. Do you know what?I hated it when they started banning wolf-whistling. I used to love getting wolf- whistled at.”

Read more: Josie Gibson’s ‘secret pact’ with Holly Willoughby following Schofield scandal

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.