Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson’s ‘secret pact on This Morning’ following Phillip Schofield scandal

This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby reportedly struck a ‘secret pact’ with rising daytime TV star Josie Gibson.

According to Closer, Josie is grateful to have been able to work with Holly more following Phillip Schofield’s departure. She’s said to have got to know her better too.

And it seems the pair have an agreement of sorts to ensure they get the “respect they deserve” going forward.

Josie Gibson and Holly Willoughby are said to have supported each other (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

It was reported yesterday (Monday July 31) that Josie has been warned by a PR expert that it might be time to branch out on her own.

Mark Borkowski told OK! magazine: “Television is very, very fast-moving. You don’t sit around and wait because then you’ll become the This Morning person. So if ITV believes in Josie and they’re giving her the options, it’s the right time for her to break away.

“She supported Holly. But she’s got a limited shelf life to prove to the world that she can do it by herself and she’s not going to just be a wingwoman for Holly.”

However, in Closer today, it is suggested that Josie and Holly have each other’s backs.

Holly Willoughby holds her face in her hands during Phillip Schofield’s last show (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Josie has been a been a rock for Holly’

A source is quoted as saying: “Although it’s been a stressful time for everyone on This Morning, Josie feels really glad to have had the opportunity to get closer to Holly both personally and professionally.

“Josie is naturally warm and kind, and she’s been a rock for Holly. Constantly offering her a shoulder to cry on over the past few months since the Phillip Schofield scandal emerged. And Holly is giving Josie the same type of support.”

The source went on to note that Josie has found being the subject of a reported ‘bidding war’ between ITV and the BBC “overwhelming”.

However, it is claimed, Holly has been on hand to offer advice.

The source added: “They have something of a pact to look out for one another and make sure they’re both being treated with the respect they deserve.”

ED! has approached representatives for Josie Gibson and Holly Willoughby for comment.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

