Josie Gibson warned over being Holly Willoughby’s ‘wingwoman’ on This Morning

Josie Gibson has been warned over being the “wingwoman” to Holly Willoughby on This Morning, by a PR expert.

Josie became a regular stand-in presenter in 2021. She’s seen her profile increase this summer as she supported Holly in hosting the show following Phillip Schofield‘s exit.

And there have been reports that she could appear on I’m A Celebrity this year, among other shows. It’s been described as a “payback” to Josie from ITV.

There were a number of presenters to choose from. However, ITV bosses went for Josie to sit beside Holly when she delivered her speech following Phillip’s exit from the show. But PR expert Mark Borkowski has urged Josie to branch out on her own. He’s argued that she should take advantage of her increased profile.

A PR expert has urged Josie (right) not to become Holly’s (left) ‘wingwoman’ (Credit: ITV)

“Right time” for Josie to break away from This Morning

He said to OK!: “Television is very, very fast-moving. You don’t sit around and wait because then you’ll become the This Morning person. So if ITV believes in Josie and they’re giving her the options, it’s the right time for her to break away.

“She supported Holly but she’s got a limited shelf life to prove to the world that she can do it by herself and she’s not going to just be a wingwoman for Holly.”

Josie should show her “authentic self” in jungle

He said that if she does go into the jungle later this year, she’ll need to show her “authentic self” if she wants best results. He explained: “She got her big break in Big Brother so she’s clearly very good at reality TV. If she was to win or do well, ITV will find her a format.”

She supported Holly but she’s got a limited shelf life to prove to the world that she can do it by herself and she’s not going to just be a wingwoman for Holly.

He made comparisons between Josie and TV personality Jake Quickenden. He joined I’m A Celebrity shortly after his departure from The X Factor in 2014. And, he ended up becoming runner-up on the show.

Since then, he’s also appeared on Dancing On Ice. And, he’s since appeared on a wide range of reality TV shows, as well as guest-starring in Hollyoaks.

PR expert Mark said that Josie could follow in the footsteps of X Factor contestant-turned TV personality Jake Quickenden (Credit: Cover Images)

It was thought earlier this month that Josie was in a bidding war between I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing. And, it seems as though the former has won out. A source said: “Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her. She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Read more: Josie Gibson branded ‘the female Stephen Mulhern’: ‘ITV makes a mug out of him too!’

What do you think Josie should do? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know what you think of this story.