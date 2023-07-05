Josie Gibson branded ‘the female Stephen Mulhern’: ‘ITV makes a mug out of him too!’

This Morning host Josie Gibson has been branded “the female Stephen Mulhern” by one of the show’s viewers – and not in a good way.

Josie and Stephen are loved by millions for their often madcap ITV appearances, with Josie usually fronting fun outside broadcasts and Stephen hosting hilarious shows including In For A Penny.

However, looking on Twitter, it’s clear Josie’s fans think that she “deserves more”.

Josie Gibson was sent out on a rather windy open-top bus tour of Clacton on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Josie Gibson ‘deserves more’

Josie was seen on the show today taking an open-top bus tour around Clacton-on-Sea. In the past she’s been seen falling off an inflatable obstacle course into a lake and dressing as everything from a traffic cone to a piece of tarmac. But does she deserve more? A lot of her fans seem to think so…

One commented: “Sorry is it just me or does @thismorning really belittle and take advantage of Josie? Like they have her on a bus taking the [bleep] out of her. It reminds me of Bridget Jones coming down the pole.”

Stephen Mulhern is known for his madcap behaviour (Credit: YouTube)

Another replied and commented: “They tried to trip her up for sure asking her stupid questions like where is the sea. Didn’t work though.” A third said: “Because she’s a good sport, you wouldn’t catch Holly getting her hands dirty.”

Another then accused ITV of “making a mug” out of both Josie and Stephen. “Josie is basically the female Stephen Mulhern, ITV1 make a mug out of him as well!” they declared. Another agreed and added: “Yeah it’s awful because she is so bubbly and down to earth. She deserves more.”

Josie at the staff meetings discussing what everyones doing.. #thismorning pic.twitter.com/doxusjpnBk — DJ Fyne (@WorfDelm2016) July 5, 2023

Fans want Josie to take over from Holly

With Holly Willoughby set to go on her summer break shortly, it seems Josie’s fans want her to take over the This Morning hot seat – and not just for the kids’ six-week break.

“Josie and Craig [Doyle] should be the permanent replacements,” declared one. Another agreed and added: “Love Josie!”

Read more: Ruth Langsford ‘snubs peace talks with Holly Willoughby’

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.