ITV ‘bans’ its stars from appearing on Strictly Come Dancing as desperate plot to keep its talent emerges

ITV has ‘banned’ talent from taking part in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, a news report claims.

According to The Sun, the broadcasters are “at war” over their biggest stars changing channels to appear on Strictly and I’m A Celebrity.

The claims come after This Morning favourite Josie Gibson was reportedly at the centre of a “fight” between ITV and the Beeb for their flagship reality series.

Reports suggest Josie Gibson WON’T be on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

A source recently said: “Talks between Josie’s reps and bosses of the two shows had been going on for months.”

However, in the latest report from the tabloid, ITV deals “now effectively ban stars from signing up” to Strictly “unless their situation meets super-strict criteria”.

Strictly Come Dancing latest news

The Sun claims to have seen paperwork outlining conditions stars face when it comes to appearing on other shows.

The newspaper quotes it as reading: “All television appearances will also be subject to ­consideration of ITV’s commercial interests, especially whether the show might compete against ITV’s programmes, impact on ITV’s ­ratings and therefore damage ITV’s commercial interests.

All television appearances will also be subject to ­consideration of ITV’s commercial interests.

“As a general rule, we will ­support shows on ITV and ­productions from ITV Studios. For example, we’d say no to an artiste appearing on Strictly. But are likely to support an artiste appearing on I’m A Celebrity.”

Katie McGlynn was on Strictly in 2021, seen here with pro partner Gorka Marquez (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Reality shows are really the last TV battleground’

It is suggested this approach is the reason why Coronation Street actresses such as Catherine Tyldesley and Katie McGlynn only appeared on Strictly after they have left the ITV soap.

Additionally, Faye Windass star Ellie Leach is believed to have signed up for the dance competition just weeks after her character’s recent departure from Weatherfield.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

Furthermore, The Sun points to former BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin heading down under in 2021 after leaving her Beeb role.

It is also highlighted how EastEnders regulars Rita Simons and Shane Richie left the soap before going to the jungle.

A source reflected about ‘loyalty in TV’ to The Sun. They said: “Reality shows are really the last battleground. And channels obviously want to try to retain their viewers’ favourites for their own programme.”

ED! has approached ITV for comment about The Sun’s story.

Read more: All the rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrities so far

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.