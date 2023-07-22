All the rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrities so far

All rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars have been revealed.

The BBC ballroom competition is set to return to our TV screens later this year with many celebrities being tipped as contestants.

Last year, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Przystał won the glitterball trophy, and it looks like many TV stars have a chance to follow in their lead.

Jowita Przystał and Hamza Yassin won Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: ITV)

Rumoured Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars

Angela Rippon

Angela Rippon has been tipped to be a Strictly contestant this year.

The journalist and presenter previously hosted the legendary Come Dancing, from 1988 and 1991. She then hosted it again in 1998.

A source told The Sun: “It is such a coup to get Angela. The Strictly team loved having her make a cameo on the show last year and that got the ball rolling.

“She was a real hit with viewers and then the bookers reached out to begin discussions about her taking part. It’s not an easy decision for Angela. Because she knows it would be very gruelling and physically tough, but she is extremely tempted.”

If Angela were to take part in the show, she would be Strictly’s oldest contestant at 78.

Ellie Leach played Faye Windass on Coronation Street from 2011 to 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Ellie Leach

Actress Ellie Leach, who played the role of Faye Windass in Coronation Street for 12 years, might be putting on her dancing shoes.

An insider told The Sun: “This could be just the tonic for Ellie, who’s had some huge life changes this year and could do with something fresh to focus on. She left Corrie, a show which she effectively grew up on as she joined the cast when she was just a child.

“It’s going to take some adjusting to, but Strictly is part of opening up a new chapter for Ellie.”

The actor played Dennis Rickman on EastEnders, and currently plays Dr Max Cristie on Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman

Nigel Harman could be joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The actor is best known for playing Dennis Rickman on EastEnders, as well as Dr Max Cristie on Casualty.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “Nigel is the perfect middle-aged hunk. He is handsome but also charming.

“He’s the kind of guy that those watching at home will fall in love with. And you always need one of those. He is among the first to confirm and he turns 50 this summer so it is a challenge of his own, too. The line-up is going to be a great mix.”

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier has been tipped to be a contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has been rumoured to join Strictly this year.

The star, who plays Freddie Slater and is the son of the late Jade Goody, is a favourite to sign for the show, according to Mirror.

Priya Davdra, who is best known for playing Iqra Ahmed on EastEnders, could be a new Strictly contestant (Credit: BBC)

Priya Davdra

Another EastEnders star that could be gracing the Strictly stage is Priya Davdra.

Speaking of the star, who played Iqra Ahmed on the soap, a source told Mirror: “Priya was singled out as a target for the casting team early in the process and they were keen. She is young, glamorous and would be a great fit for the show.”

Other stars who are rumoured to join the show are football legend Jill Scott, presenter Nick Knowles, celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo, Matt Willis and his wife Emma Willis, and Jack Dee.

