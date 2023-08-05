Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2023 – fourth name announced!

The first four Strictly Come Dancing contestants have been announced for 2023, including the BBC dance show’s oldest-ever dancer for the main series.

The celeb reveals began on The One Show on Friday (August 4) evening. And more reveals for the 2023 series are expected to be coming very soon.

Here’s who will be putting on their dancing shoes for Strictly in 2023, the 21st run of the TV contest.

Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023 – Amanda Abbington

Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington is the first name confirmed for Strictly 2023 (Credit: Lorraine YouTube)

Best known for her role as Mary Morstan in Sherlock, Amanda Abbington is also recognisable for her TV roles in Mr Selfridge and Wolfe.

Amanda said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

She added on The One Show: “It’s out, it’s out now! I didn’t keep it a secret, I told everybody! I even told the ladies in my local pharmacy.’

Amanda continued: “The main reason was to embarrass my two teenage children but also because I’m perimenopausal. I want to take the bull by the horns and embrace 51!”

Surely Angela Rippon will be recreating THAT Morecambe and Wise moment at some point? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023 – Angela Rippon

Broadcasting legend – and former Come Dancing host – Angela Rippon made unforgettable appearances in Morecambe and Wise Christmas shows with her high-kicking dance routine and later cameo in a chorus line of newsreaders.

But now, the 78-year-old Rip Off Britain host will be legging it on the box again as Strictly’s oldest-ever celeb dancer.

Journalist, TV presenter, and author Angela – whose career spans over 50 years – said: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!”

‘Why didn’t they ask me ten years ago?’

Asked about signing up on The One Show, she said: “I have to admit, the first words out of my mouth when I was asked were: ‘Well why didn’t they ask me ten years ago when I was a little bit younger?’ Why? well, I love dance. I presented Come Dancing. The serious reason behind doing it is because I’ve been advocating, ever since I did a series called How to Stay Young, where we demonstrated as part of the programme that dance is the complete full body and mind exercise for everybody regardless of your age but particularly for people as they get older.

“Now as I’m 78, I’ll be 79 when we’re actually doing the programme, it would be lovely to demonstrate. I know I’m not going to lift that Glitterball, I’m being honest with myself, it would be wonderful if I could last long enough, a few weeks, and demonstrate that even at my age that it genuinely is possible for people who are older to be able to dance.”

Layton Williams in character as an influencer in The Cleaner (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023 – Layton Williams

Stage and screen standout Layton Williams has stormed the West End with lead performances in Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. Other theatre appearances include shows such as Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures.

On the box he is known for playing Stephen Carmichael in Bad Education, as well as roles in Beautiful People, Benidorm, The Cleaner, and I Hate Suzie.

Layton said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Layton, who hopes to partner up with with a male pro, said on The One Show: “It’s been a real struggle [to keep it a secret] but I’m so excited it’s finally out there and I can get buzzing about it now.”

Asked about his dancing experience on stage in musicals, he noted: “I’m not trained in ballroom or Latin. So I hope I’ll feel confident but I am pretty nervous!”

Strictly Come Dancing contestants – Krishnan Guru-Murthy

The Channel 4 news broadcaster has become the fourth celebrity to be announced as a contestant.

He was revealed on Claudia Winkleman’s BBC Radio 2 show and said: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude.

“I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

Who will be next?

