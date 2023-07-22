Rachel Riley admits she and husband Pasha ‘like ships that pass in the night’

Rachel Riley has revealed that she and her husband Pasha Kovalev are “like ships that pass in the night” due to their hectic schedules.

The Channel 4 Countdown presenter, 37, has been married to the former Strictly Come Dancing star, 43, since 2019. They also share two daughters, two-year-old Maven, and one-year-old Noa.

Speaking in a new interview, Rachel opened up on her marriage and family with Pasha.

Rachel Riley has opened up about married life with Pasha (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev’s life

The star told The Sun: “I guess it’s family time as much as anything at the moment. We have a rare date night because he’s going to be away for quite a long time.

“When you first get together, if they’re away for three months and you’ve only been together a month, it’s a big deal.

“But when you’ve been together the best part of a decade and you can see a future of how ever many more decades that you get together, it kind of changes your perspective.”

She added: “When you have kids as well, on a day to day basis, I’m just like ‘what am I doing this afternoon’, it’s the summer holidays and I’ve got to keep them busy and we will see him here and everywhere when he’s around.

“We’re ready to go and see friends that we’ve not seen in a while and we accidentally arranged to go to Brighton the same weekend that he’s doing his show in Brighton, that’s quite nice. I need to be more organised to see what days he off – I’m juggling so many things.”

Rachel then went on to say: “It’s nice to have date nights especially as we can be ships that pass in the night, especially when you have kids as well.”

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 (Credit: ITV)

How Rachel and Pasha met

Rachel and Pasha first met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, when they were partnered on the show together.

The couple ended up getting eliminated on week six after losing a dance-off to Abbey Clancy and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Speaking on Loose Women, the pair spoke about how they were an unlikely match. Rachel, who is from Essex, said she liked maths and football, and never imagined marrying a ballroom dancer.

