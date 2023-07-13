Rachel Riley announces ‘special’ news alongside husband Pasha Kovalev as fans share congratulations

TV star Rachel Riley was honoured with an MBE at Windsor Castle on Wednesday (July 11). She was joined by her husband, Pasha Kovalev, and her parents.

Rachel Riley received her MBE from King Charles for services to Holocaust Education.

“I won’t ever stop working towards feeling like it’s earnt,” the Countdown presenter wrote on Instagram. “It felt like I didn’t stop talking when I got to meet the King and briefly talk about the topic!”

Rachel’s husband Pasha supported her on her big day (Credit: Splash News)

In an Instagram upload consisting of seven images, Rachel documented her lovely day with her husband, Pasha Kovalev, and her parents.

In the first slide, they all posed in a group shot at the castle while Rachel flashed a radiant smile and showed off her red badge. Rachel and her husband took a couple of selfies, one of which saw them celebrating with drinks.

Rachel looked very glam for the occasion, wearing a white dress, strappy heels, and a posh hat. Pasha and Rachel’s parents also looked smart and happy to be at the event.

“Everyone at Windsor Castle made it feel like such an important day and it was lovely meeting many others who’ve helped people being awarded in so many different fields,” she continued. “Had a cocktail (or two!) to celebrate at a lovely lunch with my parents and Pash afterwards.”

“Richly deserved”

Fans of Rachel took to her Instagram and flooded her comments to congratulate her on such an amazing milestone.

“Richly deserved. So well done,” fellow TV star Vanessa Feltz wrote. “Well deserved, Rachel such an incredible talent you have,” another person shared.

“You really deserve this honour!!! Through thick and thin you’ve continued to stand up to what is just. Thank you, thank you x,” a third person remarked. “Rachel, you look absolutely lovely, and congratulations on your well deserved MBE,” a fourth user commented.

Someone else wrote: “Congratulations, Rachel. The work you do is so important.”

