Rachel Riley makes crushing confession about marriage to Strictly star Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley has made a crushing confession about her marriage to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev.

Countdown star Rachel married Pasha in Las Vegas in 2019, after meeting on the BBC dance show. However, it appears the pair are going through something of a sex drought – and is seems the blame lands squarely at the feet of their two children.

Rachel Riley has ‘put a pin’ in romance with husband Pasha Kovalev (Credit: YouTube)

Rachel Riley makes confession about marriage to Pasha

Speaking to The Mirror, Rachel explained that having two kids under the age of four makes it difficult for the pair to focus on romance. As a result, she explained they’ve “put a pin” on date nights and romance.

However, she did make vow to Pasha about their future together. The pair are parents to Maven, who they welcomed in 2019, and Noa, who is 18 months old.

All the romance and dates… we just kind of put a pin in it. We’ll get there.

Rachel said: “All the romance and dates… we just kind of put a pin in it. We’re both quite patient and we know that once Noa is off the boob, we’ll get there again.”

‘We’re done in terms of kids’

And, it seems, that once she stops breastfeeding and the girls get bigger, there’s no chance of a little brother or sister coming along.

Suggesting they will prioritise their relationship, Rachel said of more babies with Pasha: “We’re done in terms of kids. You can fit four in a hotel room or a car. So now when the girls grow out of clothes, they go to the charity shop. I’m not keeping them just in case.”

Pasha Kovalev met Rachel when she appeared on Strictly in 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

When did they get together?

The couple met on the dancing show in 2013 and struck up a romance after being partnered together.

