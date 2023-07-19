Coronation Street favourite Ellie Leach ‘signs up to Strictly after splitting from partner’

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach has reportedly signed up for the next series of BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

The 22-year-old shot to fame when she was just nine playing Faye Windass on the long-running soap. Fast forward to now, and Ellie walked away from the cobbles in April this year.

And it seems Ellie is getting straight back into work, as apparently, she’s set to strut her stuff on the Strictly dance floor.

Corrie star ‘signs up’ to BBC show Strictly

It’s fair to say Ellie was involved in several hard-hitting storylines during her time on Corrie – from her character falling pregnant at 13 to being diagnosed with premature menopause.

What’s more, in May, it was reported that Ellie had called it quits with her long term beau Reagan Pettman after five years of dating.

With many changes happening on her life, an insider has claimed glitzy BBC One show Strictly be a “part of opening up a new chapter” for the telly star.

Ellie had some ‘huge life changes’ amid BBC Strictly rumours

The insider told The Sun: “This could be just the tonic for Ellie, who’s had some huge life changes this year and could do with something fresh to focus on.” They added: “The dance contest will also give her a chance to get glammed up in a way which she rarely did on the cobbles of Weatherfield as Faye was a comparatively frumpy character.”

Entertainment Daily! has contacted the BBC and Ellie Leach’s reps for comment.

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach ‘splits from boyfriend’

Ellie dated dancer Reagan Pettman for five years. However, the pair have now reportedly split, according to The Sun.

The source alleged: “Ellie has the world at her feet after stepping away from Corrie. And she has taken time to reflect on which direction her life is going in. Ellie and Reagan decided to call things a day and she is making the most of her single status.”

Why did she leave Corrie?

In May, episodes of Coronation Street saw Faye leave Weatherfield, apparently for good. Faye had struggled with her decision since the re-emergence of estranged daughter Miley and old flame Jackson.

In spite of boyfriend Craig’s best efforts to keep Faye – including proposing to her – Faye was unable to deny her heart. As Jackson and Miley left Weatherfield, they begged Faye to come too. After initially saying no, Faye realised that this was where her true future lay. Seeing the turmoil that Faye faced, Craig gave her his reluctant blessing to leave.

Wasting no time, Faye then packed a bag and joined Jackson and Miley in their exit from the Street. Her exit comes after a twelve-year stint on the soap, having joined in January 2011.

