Ellie Leach has Coronation Street fans in tears with message to co-star Colson Smith after sad exit

Fans of Coronation Street have been left in tears as star Ellie Leach shared an emotional message to co-star Colson Smith, following her exit from the soap last night. Posting on her Instagram account, Ellie paid tribute to her on-screen fiancé and frequent scene partner.

Ellie, who plays Faye Windass on the soap, shared her story as her final scenes aired last night (Wednesday May 24). This was the culmination of a storyline which saw Faye’s estranged daughter, Miley, and one-time lover Jackson, return to Weatherfield.

This week’s episodes saw Faye bid farewell to her friends and family in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Faye Windass quits The Cobbles

After weeks of turmoil, Faye finally decided to leave with Miley and Jackson for a new life in Slough. She had worried that Craig – who previously helped her cover up a hit-and-run – might have her arrested if she broke his heart.

But, realising how much Faye cared for Miley and Jackson, Craig gave her his blessing to leave. She packed a bag and left Weatherfield that very evening.

Faye leaves Craig heartbroken as she follows her heart beyond the Street (Credit: ITV)

Ellie Leach pays moving tribute to Coronation Street co-star Colson Smith

Following the episode being aired, Ellie posted a touching tribute to Colson Smith, who plays Craig. Sharing a picture of the pair embracing, she wrote of how much their friendship meant to her.

Ellie wrote: “Where to even begin, starting this job at 9 years old, I didn’t know what to expect, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would meet someone who would become one of the most special people in my life. You really are one in a million, I’ve never met anyone quite like you and I’m so blessed to call you my best mate, just don’t go getting another fiancé too quickly okay!!!!!!”

She continued: “Thank you for everything Colson Smith, everything we’ve been through, everything we’ve done together, I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for you. I love you and I always will.”

Ellie’s tribute to Colson left the actor – and his colleagues – touched (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ellie’s Insta post leaves fans and co-workers in tears

In the comments below her post, Ellie‘s Coronation Street co-stars reacted emotionally. “Unbelievably lucky & proud to grown up with you El! Can’t for you to take over the world. I’ll be watching from Weatherfield,” Colson replied.

“Why am I fully sobbing,” said Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt on the soap.

“Oh Ellie you’re the best. Miss you so much beautiful girl,” said Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster.

“I’m going to miss your gorgeous face,” wrote Jenny actress Sally Ann Matthews.

One fan said: “Aww I’m crying reading this, both worked so well together.” Someone else added: “OMG IM CRYING. THE BEST COUPLE EVERRRR!!!!!” [Sic]

Another wrote: “That made me really cry. Good luck and all the best for what the future holds.”

Ellie’s departure leaves quite the vacuum – not just with heartbroken Craig, but also in real life, with her friends and co-stars on the soap.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

