Who’s leaving Coronation Street? Who’s joining and returning in 2023?

Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2023? And who is joining the cobbles?

A newcomer is about to hit the Street in the form of Daisy Midgeley’s mum!

And she’s played by a very familiar Soapland face…

Corrie has suffered several exits over the past year, but they are starting 2023 without losing anyone else!

Here are all the comings and goings in the next few months.

Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2023?

Coronation Street has so far not announced any new exits for 2023.

It’s good news for fans, who can keep watching all of their favourites on screen.

However there were some December departures of old faces.

Wendy Crozier has left the cobbles again (Credit: ITV)

Wendy Crozier

After getting involved with old lover Ken Barlow again, Wendy Crozier has left the cobbles.

It has been confirmed that scenes aired in December, which saw Wendy ditch Ken to move to Hull with his other ex, Martha Fraser, were actress Roberta Kerr’s last.

Although it had seemed Ken and Wendy were settled as they agreed to be companions, Ken messed it up royally.

He decided to ditch Wendy to move with Martha, but when the two found out he had lied over what really happened, they’d had enough.

Wendy told him instead of him moving to Hull, she was going and she and Martha would be working on a play together.

Martha has left Corrie again (Credit: ITV)

Martha Fraser

Actress Stephanie Beacham reprised her role as Martha Fraser for a brief stint late last year.

She returned to help with a play Ken Barlow was working on.

But when it became clear she still harboured feelings for her ex, she invited him to move to Hull with her.

He agreed to go, but hadn’t told current lover Wendy. When Wendy told Martha is was she who broke up with Ken and not the other way round, Martha decided she didn’t want anything more to do with Ken and his lies.

The women ditched him and moved to Hull together and that was the end of Martha’s latest stint on the Street.

Who’s joining Coronation Street in 2022?

Amy Robbins was in ITV drama The Royal (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Christine Midgeley

It’s been reported by The Sun that Amy Robbins, best known for starring in The Royal on ITV in 2006, is joining Corrie.

She is set to play Christine, the mum of Daisy Midgeley.

A source told the publication: “Christine’s arrival will shake things up.

“It’s a great part and one Amy could not turn down.

“Being able to star in Coronation Street is a huge deal for any actor or actress in the industry.

“Though her character will initially only appear for a ­couple of months, there’s a good chance she may return as the mother-and-daughter story develops.”

Amy is no stranger to Soapland.

She has starred in EastEnders twice, most recently in 2019 as Karen Taylor’s girlfriend, Caren.

She has also appeared in Hollyoaks as Lynette Drinkwell.

And earlier this year she was in Emmerdale as Meena Jutla’s defence barrister for the serial killer’s trial.

Amy is also the sister of Kate Robbins, who has been in EastEnders as well, and the aunt of Emily Atack.

Who’s returning to Coronation Street in 2022?

Alina was pregnant when she left (Credit: ITV)

Alina Pop?

Tyrone’s ex, Alina Pop, left pregnant with his child in 2021.

Although Ty doesn’t know about the baby, fans have predicted a comeback for Alina in the new year.

With Tyrone and Fiz now happily married, it seems likely something else will destroy their joy.

And as the soap seem to have exhausted the John Stape connections, is it time for Alina to make a return?

Could Rosie and Sophie be on their way back? (Credit: ITV)

Rosie and Sophie Webster?

Both Rosie and Sophie Webster are much-missed, not just by their mum, Sally, but also by the viewers.

Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie, left the cobbles in 2018 to have her second child.

She has not returned, at the time citing the fact her fiancé, Scott Sinclair, worked in Glasgow and it was too far to commute.

However it’s since been reported she has split with Scott and is looking at a Corrie comeback.

Speaking to The Sun in November, a source said: “Helen is talking about plans to return – not this year, but maybe late next year.”

“Bosses have made it clear that they’d welcome her back and she sees the soap as family. She misses them and playing Rosie a lot.”

No official meetings have been held between the actress and soap bosses but, now that she’s single again, the 32-year-old could well return.

Meanwhile, Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie, left in October 2019 to have her first child, Mexx.

She then gave birth to her second son, Monroe, in May 2021.

In an interview on Vicky Pattison’s podcast The Secret To… in March 2022, Brooke said she wasn’t able to commit to Corrie.

“The boys need me at the minute, and I haven’t got the commitment in me to say to Corrie, ‘Let me come back’.

“Corrie was very, very, and is very full-on when you’re busy and it makes me laugh because I know everyone has kids, but I’m like, ‘I’ve got kids so I can’t come at that time. I’ve got kids’.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

**This article is regularly updated to reflect the ongoing cast changes in Coronation Street.