Coronation Street legend ‘in talks’ to join I’m A Celebrity: ‘ITV is over the moon’

Coronation Street legend Alan Halsall is apparently in talks to join the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line-up.

Alan aka Tyrone Dobbs is said to be preparing to swap the cobbles for the jungle later this year. After 25 years on the soap, Alan is pretty much Coronation Street royalty. He has starred as the mechanic Tyrone Dobbs since he was just 16.

His performance has earned him awards at both the National Television Awards and the British Soap Awards.

Alan Halsall is best known for playing mechanic Tyrone on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall on I’m A Celeb?

It’s little wonder then that he’s apparently high up on I’m A Celeb bosses’ wishlist for the latest installment of the ITV series.

He’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.

“Tyrone is one of Corrie’s most-loved characters so Alan comes with a ready-made fan base,” an insider reportedly told The Sun. “Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp – Adam Woodyatt being one recent example.”

They allegedly went on to reveal: “But Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Is Alan Halsall going to be on I’m A Celeb? (Credit: Splash News)

ED! has contacted reps of ITV and Alan for comment on this story.

I’m A Celebrity 2023

Although no official dates have yet been set for I’m A Celebrity 2023, the series usually airs on ITV1 and ITVX in November. Ant and Dec are expected to present the show as usual.

We were of course treated to an additional “all-star” spin-off series earlier this year. I’m A Celebrity…South Africa was pre-recorded and saw previous contestants battle it out. The series was won by Myleene Klass.

Other stars rumoured to be heading for the jungle this Autumn include This Morning’s Josie Gibson and, controversially, her former colleague Phillip Schofield.

