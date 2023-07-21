Josie Gibson has chosen to appear in I’m A Celebrity 2023, according to reports.

The This Morning star was believed to be at the centre of a bidding war between I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing recently.

Now, it appears as though Josie has made her decision!

Josie Gibson signs up for I’m A Celebrity 2023?

Last week, it was reported that Josie was at the centre of a bidding war between Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity. Now, according to The Sun, the star has decided she’d rather head Down Under than onto the ballroom floor.

“Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her. She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her,” a source said.

“She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates,” they then continued.

They then said that ITV were “hell-bent” on getting her and luring her away from Strictly’s grasp.

Josie set for the jungle?

The source then continued. They said I’m A Celeb bosses weren’t going to let Josie go without a fight.

“Talks between Josie’s reps and bosses of the two shows had been going on for months and represented a real dilemma for the telly host. She knows both shows are hugely popular with the public and have the potential to boost anyone’s career who appears on them,” the source then continued.

Josie, of course, first found fame after winning Big Brother in 2010. She has since gone on to join the This Morning team, quickly cementing herself as a fan favourite.

When approached for comment by ED!, ITV said: “Any names suggested for IAC are just speculation.”

Will This Morning star Josie head to the jungle or the ballroom?

A source previously spoke to The Sun about Josie being wanted by the hit BBC and ITV shows.

“Right now, she’s one of the fastest rising stars of morning telly and she has proven incredibly popular with This Morning viewers,” they said.

“Obviously, she already knows a lot of the executives at ITV and it makes sense for the channel to recruit in-house for their biggest, most-watched reality show of the year,” they then continued.

However, the source claimed that Josie is wanted by the BBC for Strictly as she’s exactly the kind of “warm, engaging” person they love to have on the show.

The source then continued, pointing out that Josie has been very open about her weight loss journey. They said it would be inspirational for viewers to see her on a potential fitness journey with both shows.

“In terms of scheduling, it is easier for her to appear on I’m A Celeb . . . and she’d probably be a big hit with other celebrities in the jungle Down Under. But in terms of profile Strictly probably edges it and Josie would love to a rumba.”

Strictly returns later this year to BBC One. I’m A Celebrity will air later this year on ITV.

