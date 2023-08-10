Love Island star Molly Marsh brutally snubbed from girls’ trip as co-stars share holiday plans

Islander Molly Marsh appears to have been left out of a mini Love Island reunion happening later this year.

Love Island star Molly rocked the boat on the series, with the looking for love hopefully being dumped from the villa only to be brought back.

Her return saw her pair back up with Zachariah Noble and although they made it to the final, they lost out to winners Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

Molly and Zack were among the show’s finalists (Credit: Splash Images)

Molly’s trouble in paradise

While on the popular ITV2 series, Molly came to blows early on with winner Jess. Jess called Molly out for swapping from Mitch Taylor to Zach, with the pair never really appearing to become friends.

There were times on the show when fans pointed out that Molly was often not seen with some of the other female contestants and was snubbed on the show.

Now a new Instagram post has shown again that Molly appears to be on the outside looking in at Love Island friendships again.

Jess answered her fan’s questioned which begs the question, where is Molly’s tag? (Credit: Instagram)

Jess conducted an Instagram Q&A and a fan asked: “Is it true the Lekki babes are going to Nigeria in December?”

She replied to the story with a peace sign and said: “You tell me,”and tagged Whitney Adebayo, Catherine Agbaje and Ella Thomas, as if asking them the question.

Molly’s name was nowhere to be seen – the only final girl not to make the cut, it seems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOLLY MARSH (@mollygracemarsh)

Love Island dramas

Molly and Zach came fourth, with Ella and Tyrique Hyde in third position, behind Whitney and Lochan Nowacki in second. Of course, Jess and Sammy were crowned the winners.

During an altercation on an episode that aired on June 14, Ofcom received 155 complaints. Fans who watched accused Islander Jess of “bullying” Molly.

Molly was dumped when Kady McDermott nabbed time with her beau, Zach. Luckily for Zach, Molly returned, and Kady ended up with Ouzy.

Kady recently spotlighted issues with contestant Mitchel Taylor. She noted his rude, outspoken behaviour at times. Love Island received further Ofcom complaints in its final week due to Mitch. Fans highlighted further “bullying” complaints over the treatment of Abi Moores by Mitch.

Read more: ‘Truth’ behind Kady and Ouzy split as ‘cheating row’ between Love Island couple exposed

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.