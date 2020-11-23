Death in Paradise cast: All the guest stars appearing in season 10

Death in Paradise will return to BBC One next year and we’ll be seeing some familiar faces joining the cast – here’s our rundown of all the guest stars set to appear in the hotly-anticipated season 10.

Ralph Little will return as DI Neville Parker, alongside DS JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare), Commissioner Patterson (Don Warrington) and local bar owner Catherine (Élizabeth Bourgine).

Joséphine Jobert is returning to the show in a big twist as DS Florence Cassell.

But who else will join them during the show’s 10th anniversary series?

Here’s your comprehensive guide to the guest stars in the upcoming 2021 series.

Comedian Jason Manford will portray Craig in the upcoming 10th series of Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Jason Manford stars as Craig in Death in Paradise

The BBC have confirmed that Jason Manford will join the cast of Death in Paradise next year.

Teasing the viewers about the upcoming series on the official Twitter account, it referred to the comedian as a “comedian/singing hedgehog”.

It’s a reference to his karaoke performances on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

In September, Jason tweeted a photo of himself and former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher on a plane.

I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going? pic.twitter.com/AzENsvjFVF — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) September 13, 2020

In a tweet he later deleted, he added: “It’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

Jason is best known as a stand-up comedian, but has shown his acting skills in TV comedy and drama series such as Benidorm and Scarborough.

Patrick Robinson guest stars as Garfield in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Patrick Robinson plays Garfield

Ex-Casualty and Strictly Come Dancing star Patrick Robinson will also guest star.

He recently starred in Sitting in Limbo, the powerful BBC One drama about the Windrush scandal.

Patrick played Ash for years in the BBC medical drama Casualty, and has since starred in multiple TV dramas.

Kelvin Fletcher joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Gavin (Credit: BBC)

Kelvin Fletcher is Gavin in Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise has confirmed that ex-Emmerdale star and Strictly champion Kelvin will make a guest appearance in the next series.

His casting was originally leaked in September, when fellow guest star Jason Manford posted a picture of the pair on a flight together.

Best known for his long-running role as Andy Sugden on the ITV soap, Kelvin won Strictly with his professional partner Oti Mabuse last year.

In 2018, he starred as Steve in The Shore, and he portrays John Seabourne in the 2020 film We Go in at Dawn.

It’s not yet clear what role Kelvin’s Gavin will play in the drama, but it will be his first significant TV part since leaving Emmerdale in 2016.

Death in Paradise guest stars season 10: Laura Aitman joins the cast as Cherry (Credit: BBC)

Laura Aikman plays Cherry

Also confirmed for a guest appearance is Laura Aikman.

She rose to fame on children’s series The Mysti Show in 2004, before going on to appear in Casualty from 2009 to 2010.

You’ll also recognise her from Citizen Khan, Gavin & Stacey, Waterloo Road and The Split.

Luke Pasqualino as Ed Lancer in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Luke Pasqualino plays Ed Lancer

Former Skins star Luke Pasqualino will join the Death in Paradise cast for season 10.

He will play Ed Lancer.

Fans of Our Girl were left heartbroken when Luke’s character Elvis Harte died in the arms of Georgie Lane.

Luke also starred as D’Artagnan in the BBC series The Musketeers.

We are genuinely over the moon to be able to tell you that @tiltinglia21lia will be joining us for an episode!#DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/8W1KMXVMzm — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) November 13, 2020

Lia Williams

The Bafta-nominated actress played Wallis Simpson in the first two seasons of The Crown.

She’s recently starred in The Capture, His Dark Materials and Riviera.

Faye McKeever plays Danielle

Faye McKeever is also joining the cast. She will portray Danielle.

TV viewers will recognise Faye from her role as Linda Jay in the serial killer true crime drama Des, and Jayne in The Salisbury Poisonings.

She is also known for starring as Linda in the TV series Trollied, and for other shows such as Little Boy Blue, Broken, and The Moorside.

Faye McKeever plays Danielle in the upcoming episode of Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Richard McCabe plays Roger Harkness

Richard McCabe will be familiar to fans of dramas such as Harlots and Poldark.

He also played Colonel Collins in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning film 1917.

Richard also played Peter Westbourne in Collateral, Nyberg in Wallander, Frank Gresham Senior in Doctor Thorne, and Winston Churchill in Peaky Blinders.

He’s starred in plenty of films, too, including Notting Hill, The Little Stranger, The Constant Gardener, Mindhorn, and Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Richard McCabe will play Roger Harkness in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Bryony Hannah plays Rebecca Morley

Bryony is probably best known for playing Cynthia Miller in Call the Midwife.

She also played Cath in cold case crime drama Unforgotten, and starred in TV mini-series Christine.

Shalisha James-Davis

Shalisha James-Davis played Loretta in I May Destroy You.

She’s perhaps best known for her role as Ayisha in Alex Rider.

Former Call the Midwife star Bryony Hannah plays Rebecca Morley in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Who is leaving the show?

A rotating cast of characters is nothing new for Death in Paradise.

Long-time lead Ardal O’ Hanlon was replaced on Death in Paradise by Ralf Little earlier this year.

It made DI Neville Parker the fourth main detective on the show in 10 seasons.

Death in Paradise will return to BBC One in 2021.

