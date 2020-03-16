BBC's Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders filming postponed amid coronavirus

BBC's flagship shows Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders have BOTH been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Line Of Duty, Jed Mercurio's hugely successful police drama centred around anti-corruption, had already started filming and was due to return very soon.

Adrien Dunbar as Hastings in Line of Duty (Credit: BBC)

Sadly for fans hoping the new series might help them get through self-isolation, filming has been suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series 6 has been postponed.

The award-winning BBC crime drama which stars Northern Ireland actor Adrian Dunbar is filmed in the region.

Series six of the hit show, which first aired in 2012, is currently in production in Belfast.

Line of Duty also stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston (Credit: BBC)

The new series sees Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald join as the new guest star, following on from the likes of Keeley Hawes, Thandie Newton, Lennie James and Stephen Graham.

Kelly will play Detective Chief Inspector Davidson, but is she a bent copper?

Suspense has been mounting over the upcoming series, after fans found out the corrupt H was not one but four officers in the force and superintendent Ted Hastings was cleared of suspicion in the explosive season five finale.

Mother. Of. God. First look images released as filming begins on series six of #LineOfDuty: https://t.co/v3rV72Oseh pic.twitter.com/9BpcLHPm39 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 17, 2020

The episode was one of the most-watched programmes of 2019, with a consolidated viewing figure of 13.7 million.

A BBC spokesperson said similar concerns about Covid-19 had also halted production on the drama series Peaky Blinders.

Confirming the decision to suspend filming of both series, a spokesperson told BBC News: "In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions of Peaky Blinders Series 6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty Series 6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC."

Back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 6 read-through! 🚔 @line_of_duty pic.twitter.com/ulMQ45wWfS — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 11, 2020

They continued: "We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England."

BBC hit Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, shoots primarily in and around Liverpool and Leeds.

Posted on the programme's Instagram account, a message read: "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series 6 has been postponed.

"Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all our amazing fans for their continued support."

Production on major Hollywood movies has also been affected with Deadline reporting on Sunday (March 15) that Warner Bros has decided not to commence with filming for the anticipated third Fantastic Beasts film, an offshoot of the Harry Potter franchise.

Filming on the David Yates-directed film, based on the work of JK Rowling, was due to start in London on Monday (March 16), with a planned release date of November 12, 2021.

