Strictly stand-in judge Anton Du Beke disappointed viewers last night as he mispronounced fellow pro Oti Mabuse’s name.
During his second week replacing Motsi Mabuse, he called her sister Oti rhyming with Totty, rather than ‘Oaty’.
And it really riled up a surprising number of viewers, with many thinking it was disrespectful.
One asked: “Why did Anton mispronounce Oti’s name? Disgraceful!”
Another snapped: “Has he never met her before?”
Another chastised: “Learn to pronounce Oti’s name ffs.”
Another viewer fumed: “They’ve been colleagues for YEARS.”
Anton to stay on as a judge?
Despite the name slip-up, a lot of Strictly fans would like to see the pro join the line-up more permanently.
One fan echoed many, saying: “Anton def needs to be a full time judge next season.”
