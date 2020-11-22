Strictly stand-in judge Anton Du Beke disappointed viewers last night as he mispronounced fellow pro Oti Mabuse’s name.

During his second week replacing Motsi Mabuse, he called her sister Oti rhyming with Totty, rather than ‘Oaty’.

And it really riled up a surprising number of viewers, with many thinking it was disrespectful.

Anton mispronounced Oti’s name (Credit: BBC)

Did Anton call oti otty #Strictly — Dean LB (@deanosummer85) November 21, 2020

One asked: “Why did Anton mispronounce Oti’s name? Disgraceful!”

Why did Anton mispronounce Oti’s name? Disgraceful! #Strictly — Alan Speirs (@ronan367) November 22, 2020

Another snapped: “Has he never met her before?”

Anton mispronouncing Oti’s name. Has he never met her before? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/c5LwtADssX — Ronke (@purlyqueen) November 21, 2020

Another chastised: “Learn to pronounce Oti’s name ffs.”

Looking forward to Motsi coming back next week. Anton isn’t adding any value as a judge. Stop being Len, dude. And learn to pronounce Oti’s name ffs #Strictly — Ali is still mostly shielding at home (@Ali_Crockford) November 21, 2020

#Strictly2020 Oti as in Boaty or Oti as per Botty#anton — John R. Constable (@JohnRConstable) November 21, 2020

Another viewer fumed: “They’ve been colleagues for YEARS.”

sorry did anton get oti’s name wrong. they’ve been colleagues for YEARS — parker ✰ (@FIESTAFEVER) November 21, 2020

Strictly stand-in judge Anton has proved a hit (Credit: BBC)

Anton to stay on as a judge?

Despite the name slip-up, a lot of Strictly fans would like to see the pro join the line-up more permanently.

One fan echoed many, saying: “Anton def needs to be a full time judge next season.”

Anton Def needs to be a full time judge next season #Strictly — Eddie Boom (@EddieBoom6) November 21, 2020

Love Anton! Like him to stay as a judge! #Strictly — Carol Hulton (@HultonCarol) November 21, 2020

18 series, more than 120 #Strictly routines, now one judging role… Anton du Beke, this is your moment pic.twitter.com/AehP6Vg5jv — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 14, 2020

Can we keep Anton as a judge please? #strictly pic.twitter.com/zXl7Q4wV3a — Anna-Marie Morozow (@amm91mma) November 21, 2020

