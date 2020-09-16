Kelvin Fletcher shows off ripped body in topless video from Death In Paradise set

Kelvin Fletcher showed off his ripped body and left little to the imagination as he was filmed smothering himself in oil by his Death in Paradise co-star Jason Manford.

The former Emmerdale star, 36, is currently shooting the hit crime drama in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Ahead of a busy day, soap star Kelvin was spotted lathering himself in suncream.

In the behind the scenes look from set, the star went topless as Jason watched on.

In the clip, the comedian commented: “It’s a lovely view here in Guadeloupe.”

Jason, 39, later turned the camera around to show his own pale stomach.

He captioned the post: “Tough start to our day here in Guadeloupe @kelvin_fletcher.”

Kelvin sent pulses racing as he was filmed backstage at Death In Paradise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The clip was met to a string of gushing comments from fans, with one writing: “Oh that made my day.”

A second said: “Mmmm @kelvin_fletcher nice body.”

Meanwhile, another simply stated: “What a view.”

A fourth pleaded: “More videos like this please.”

Jason Manford treated fans to the saucy clip of his co-star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelvin Fletcher and Jason Manford jet off to Guadeloupe for Death In Paradise

Earlier this week, Jason revealed he and the Strictly winner were heading to Guadeloupe to shoot the much-loved show.

He initially shared a photo on Instagram, and wrote: “I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going?”

He added: “Oh and it’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

The BBC are yet to announce the pair’s respective roles.

The former Emmerdale star is currently filming the hit crime show in Guadeloupe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What should fans expect from Death In Paradise season 10?

Executive producer Tim Key has promised that the new series of Death in Paradise will be the “biggest and best” to date.

He said: “We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.”

Filming on the show was previously delayed due to the global pandemic.

