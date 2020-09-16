Emmerdale’s Charley Webb admits she’s in ‘so much pain’ as she suffers from nasty cold sores

Emmerdale favourite Charley Webb has revealed she’s in “so much pain” as she suffers from six nasty cold sores.

The soap veteran, 32, honestly opened up about the blisters on her lips after suffering with them for years.

Charley addressed the problem as she shared a makeup-free video of herself in which showed off her cold sores.

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb showed off her ‘painful’ cold sores after suffering with them for years (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_charleywebb)

What did Charley Webb say?

Pointing to her lips on Instagram Stories, she said: “This is my mouth, I’ve got cold sores all over it.

“There’s about four there and two there. So painful!

“I suffer with them really badly. I have done for years.

“My mum and my sister suffer with them. They’re just awful, I’m in so much pain.”

The soap star admitted she’s in ‘so much pain’ in the honest post (Credit: Instagram Story/miss_charleywebb)

Cold sores are caused by a virus called herpes simplex.

Sadly for Charley, the virus stays in your skin for the rest of your life.

Charley opens up

It certainly isn’t the first time Charley has bravely opened up to her followers.

Earlier this year, the mum-of-three admitted to struggling with each of her pregnancies, as well as battling with post natal depression.

Charley often has flawless skin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charley shared a snap beside her co-star husband Matthew Wolfenden, 40, and their sons Ace, Buster and Bowie.

She said: “I suffered with postnatal depression after Buster which I didn’t realise at the time. With Bowie I was so aware how I felt before that I really managed things much better.

“I made sure I got him in a routine really early on and for me, I think that helped me (I’m a bit of a control freak).”

She also went on to explain that she found the “jump” from two to three children particularly hard.

The actress shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When will Charley Webb return to Emmerdale?

Back in May of this year, Charley revealed she isn’t quite ready to return to work as she is focused on motherhood.

The actress went on maternity leave last year before giving birth to baby son Ace.

She told OK! Magazine: “At home with the kids is where I need to be at the moment. We’re in talks and work have been amazing about giving me the extra time I need.

“The difference from two to three children feels huge, so I haven’t confirmed when I’m going back yet.

“Bowie starts school in September and I want to be around for that. I can’t imagine being back at work at the moment.”

