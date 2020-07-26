Emmerdale star Charley Webb reveals hair transformation amid rumours of Debbie Dingle's return

Emmerdale star Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in the soap, has revealed her new hairstyle.

The actress has been taking time off from the programme after having her third child.

Charley showed off her new hair (Credit: Charley Webb / Instagram)

Is Charley Webb returning to her Debbie Dingle role in Emmerdale?

Charley stunned yesterday when she teased her new hair style after months in lockdown.

She opted to have a small fringe styled into her new do - and she still looks like everyone's favourite mechanic.

Debbie left the village to go and work in a garage in Scotland last year - and there have been recent hints that she is set to return soon.

With her mum Charity desperate to find girlfriend Vanessa's son's dad, Kirin, so she can adopt the little one, she discovers that Priya Sharma has a lead.

Later on, Charity hears Priya say that her boyfriend Al is stuck in Aberdeen and offers to make her a deal - Debbie will fix Al's car if Priya rings Kirin's sister.

Debbie left the village for a new life in Scotland last year (Credit: ITV)

This is the first mention of Debbie in a while - could it herald her long-awaited return?

Could Debbie end up getting a ride back to the Dales with Al?

Is Charley returning to Emmerdale?

Back in May, Charley admitted she isn't ready to return to work yet as she is focused on motherhood.

The mum of three told OK Magazine: "At home with the kids is where I need to be at the moment.

"We're in talks and work have been amazing about giving me the extra time I need.

"The difference from two to three children feels huge, so I haven't confirmed when I'm going back yet.

"Bowie starts school in September and I want to be around for that. I can't imagine being back at work at the moment."

However that's not to say Charley won't make a surprise return after September - or even a shock one-off appearance.

