Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie 'dating in real life'

Emmerdale actors Max Parker and Kris Mochrie are reportedly dating in real life.

The pair play brothers Luke and Lee Posner in the ITV soap and have apparently enjoyed each other's company.

According to reports, Max and Kris have enjoyed a string of dates after meeting on the soap.

Emmerdale actor Max Parker is reportedly dating Kris Mochrie (Credit: ITV)

Are Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochie dating?

A source has told The Sun: "They met on Kris' last day filming and just hit it off.

"They were cast as brothers and are really alike and have been joking that casting did a great job.

"The boys kept in touch after Kris finished on the show but they've spent a lot of time together over summer."

The insider added that it's "early days" but the pair are "really enjoying themselves and who knows what the future holds".

Kris played Lee Posner on the soap (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Max and Kris for comment.

The couple sparked speculation when they filmed themselves on social media on a hike in the middle of a thunderstorm.

Kris, who played Lee Posner on the soap last year, posted a video to Instagram showing him and Max walking through the rain.

He wrote: "When you go for that nice summer walk... I'm dripping."

Max, who plays Luke Posner, also records himself with Kris walking behind as he says: "Feeling dry?"

Meanwhile, Kris also shared a cute picture to Instagram on Friday (July 24) and it left fans thrilled.

The image shows the pair soaking up the sun on two sun loungers.

Kris captioned the post: "London lads lazily lounging like."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Hot couple."

Another commented: "Great pic guys. Wishing you both all the best."

A third said: "Both look fabulous!"

Max recently told The Sun he and Kris met on set and struck up a good friendship in real life.

Max and Kris have sparked up a good friendship away from the soap (Credit: Instagram)

What did Max Parker say?

He said: "Yeah we met on set. Kris was filming his last scene in hospital and I think I was filming a scene in the hospital canteen with Isabel.

"We are literally like annoying brothers now. Casting did good!"

