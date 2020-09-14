Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher have seemingly joined the cast of Death In Paradise.

The 39-year-old comedian revealed he and the former Emmerdale actor are heading to Guadeloupe.

Filming for the hit crime drama resumed on the Caribbean island in July.

He initially shared the photo on Instagram, and wrote: “I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going?”

After receiving some backlash, Jason responded in a since deleted Facebook post and addressed criticism over the way he was wearing his mask.

He said: “Please stop calling people out on ‘wearing mask wrong’ it is soooo boring!

“There’s so many different masks out there it’s impossible to say which are right n wrong simply from a photo. (sic)”

He added: “Oh and it’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”

The BBC hasn’t officially announced the pair’s respective roles.

Ralf Little heads up the Death In Paradise cast (Credit: BBC)

The cast of Death In Paradise

Ralf Little (Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Selwyn Patterson), Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) have all returned to their roles for the new series, while Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce) has joined the cast.

When is Death In Paradise next on?

Executive producer Tim Key has promised that the new series of Death in Paradise will be the “biggest and best” to date.

He previously said: “We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.

“We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”

