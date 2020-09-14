Jason Manford and Kelvin Fletcher have seemingly joined the cast of Death In Paradise.
The 39-year-old comedian revealed he and the former Emmerdale actor are heading to Guadeloupe.
Filming for the hit crime drama resumed on the Caribbean island in July.
View this post on Instagram
I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going?
Read More:BGT: Aaron & Jasmine second act through to final
He initially shared the photo on Instagram, and wrote: “I’m flying with this mystery fella to a mystery destination for @BBCOne. But who is it and where am I going?”
After receiving some backlash, Jason responded in a since deleted Facebook post and addressed criticism over the way he was wearing his mask.
He said: “Please stop calling people out on ‘wearing mask wrong’ it is soooo boring!
“There’s so many different masks out there it’s impossible to say which are right n wrong simply from a photo. (sic)”
View this post on Instagram
We have huge surprises in store for you this series… so let’s start as we mean to go on! We’re delighted to welcome back @josephinejobert_official as D.S Florence Cassell and introduce @tahjmiles as a young troublemaker who pushes JP to his limits – Marlon Pryce! #DeathInParadise
Read More:This Morning: Phillip Schofield calls out bosses after awkward Eamonn and Ruth blunder
He added: “Oh and it’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.”
The BBC hasn’t officially announced the pair’s respective roles.
Oh and it’s Kelvin Fletcher and we’re off to Guadeloupe to film Death in Paradise.
The cast of Death In Paradise
Ralf Little (Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Selwyn Patterson), Tobi Bakare (JP Hooper) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) have all returned to their roles for the new series, while Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce) has joined the cast.
View this post on Instagram
We’re back filming in paradise ☀️ The sun is shining, the sea is shimmering and cameras are rolling! We’re all so excited to be back shooting series ten! Old and new faces will be making waves on the island and we’ve got some real treats in store for you… #DeathInParadise
Read More:BGT: Ashley Banjo reveals threats from racists amid Diversity’s Black Lives Matter controversy
When is Death In Paradise next on?
Executive producer Tim Key has promised that the new series of Death in Paradise will be the “biggest and best” to date.
He previously said: “We’ve got some real treats for our long-term viewers as the series progresses – including some major surprises and the possibility of another returning face or two.
“We are determined to make this our biggest and best series yet and can’t wait to take our viewers back to Saint Marie in 2021.”
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.