Call The Midwife will be returning later this year for its 10th run of the BBC One series.

There’ll also be a Call the Midwife Christmas special… Well, you didn’t think Covid-19 would stop this bunch of nurses did you?

Earlier this year, ED! confirmed the show would be back – but when and how?

Peter Davison stars as Mr Percival in this sneak peak photo from the Christmas special of Call the Midwife

Here’s everything fans need to know!

When is Call the Midwife back on BBC One?

The stars of Call the Midwife have been back at work filming for the Christmas special and new 10th anniversary series, the show has confirmed.

In March, production on the BBC drama ground to a halt due to the coronavirus lockdown.

But, as soon as they were able to safely, the cast and crew returned back on set to resume filming.

Call the Midwife’s Instagram page shared pictures of Stephen McGann, who plays popular GP Dr Patrick Turner.

The post read: “Bringing all of these heroes back together to film in safety during a pandemic has been our top priority in these last months. But being able to deliver a brand new Christmas Special and Series 10 to you is the very best reward that we could wish for.”

The show will return with a Christmas Day special, followed by the 10th series in the New Year.

Will there be a Christmas special of Call the Midwife?

Call the Midwife returns for a 90-minute Christmas special on Friday December 25 2020.

In September, the team behind CTM announced they had completed the Christmas special.

They said: “The Christmas episode is very important to us. It’s our personal gift to you all – a sign that, like the festival itself, all the most important things in life remain true and constant, regardless of the uncertainties of a changing world.

“Love. Family. Hope. Care. Compassion. Community. As central to the message of the season as they are to our drama.”

What happens in the Christmas special?

It is December 1965. Everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations with all the trimmings, but nothing goes quite to plan.

Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital, and Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

Meanwhile, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth, and the Circus arrives in Poplar, bringing new friendships, new experiences, and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane…!

Former Doctor Who star Peter Davison guests as circus ringmaster Mr Percival.

Let’s hope he’s a nicer character than Henry, the man he is currently portraying in BBC One’s Life.

Jennifer Kirby as Nurse Valerie in Call the Midwife on BBC One

Who has left the cast of Call the Midwife?

Actors including Stephen McGann, Laura Main, Helen George and Leonie Elliott have all confirmed they’re back by sharing behind the scenes snaps of themselves in costume.

Sadly, we know that Nurse Valerie, played by Jennifer Kirby, won’t be returning.

She announced earlier this year: “After four joyful years spent with Call the Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.

“The programme is truly a national treasure, and it will always be a huge honour for me to have been a part of something so wonderful.”

The 31-year-old star has played Nurse Valerie Dyer since series six of the BBC One period drama.

What happened in series nine of Call the Midwife?

Throughout the ninth series, Sister Julienne was dealing with the threat of hard times ahead for the order of Nonnatus House.

This came to a head in the finale when she was told her overall spending budget was to be halved while the rent for Nonnatus House was set to sky-rocket.

Meanwhile, Cyril and Lucille finally rekindled their blossoming relationship, with Cyril at last confessing his love.

Also, Dr McNulty reached rock bottom in his addiction to drugs and left Nonnatus with his tail between his legs.

Will there be a series 11 of Call the Midwife?

Call the Midwife has already been re-commissioned by the BBC for series 11.

That means the show will be on air until at least 2022.

Call the Midwife Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

