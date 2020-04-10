Soap fans beg for at least one episode of EastEnders, Coronation Street or Emmerdale to be moved to Thursday

Soap fans have begged for at least one episode of Emmerdale, Coronation Street or EastEnders to be moved to a Thursday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, soaps have stopped filming and episodes have been cut.

With the new schedule changes, none of the soaps are airing at all on Thursdays.

But viewers have begged for at least one soap episode to be moved to a Thursday to fill in the gap.

What are the current soap schedules?

Emmerdale airs at 7pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, followed by Coronation Street at 7.30pm.

EastEnders airs on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Both EastEnders and Emmerdale traditionally aired on a Tuesday and Thursday, before they added extra episodes, so should one of them move?

What is happening in the soaps next week?

Emmerdale

Despite the reduced schedule, there's still plenty to look forward to.

In next week's Emmerdale, Sam and Lydia get married, but the bride goes missing on the morning of the wedding...

Meanwhile Mandy gets a shock visitor from her past - it's Vinny's dad Paul.

Vinny's dad shows up (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, after returning home, Dan insists he can look after himself. But when he tries to cook a meal, it goes wrong when he has an accident.

He's left crying out in pain. Will someone find him and come to his aid?

Coronation Street

In next week's Coronation Street, Asha confides in her best friend Amy that she flashed ex-boyfriend Corey on a video call.

During the commotion at Amy's party, Asha's revealing pictures get sent to the party group chat.

When she gets home, she realises her pictures have gone viral.

Asha is devastated to learn naked pictures of herself have been sent around (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Steve rushes Oliver to A&E after his fitting episode. Soon a panicked Leanne arrives and lashes out at Steve for leaving the tot with Summer.

Will Oliver be okay?

EastEnders

In EastEnders, Vinny throws a houseparty and things soon get out of hand.

Vinny's house party gets out of control (Credit: ITV)

Vinny gets into a fight with a lad named Hari who insults Iqra and Ash. When the police show up, a brick is launched through the window of the police car.

Keegan is arrested after getting caught up in the commotion. But when he returns, Tiffany has a bombshell of her own...

