EastEnders STOPS filming because of coronavirus pandemic

BBC soap EastEnders has STOPPED filming because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson has confirmed in a statement.

On Wednesday (March 18), the serial drama revealed they'd been forced to cancel filming for the time being in reaction to the deadly COVID-19.

The statement read: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

"The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

The statement continued: "Please note our episodes will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm with immediate effect."

Filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice.

ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale have yet to postpone filming.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the two soaps would remain operational for as long as possible.

A statement read: "Our priority is the well being and safety of all our colleagues and everyone who works with us on our shows and across our production.

"Clearly, along with everyone across the country, we are in a developing and dynamic situation with respect to the coronavirus, so we're taking the appropriate steps.

"We've looked at our procedures and our established contingency plans and we're confident that we're able to continue with our filming schedule.

"In terms of our colleagues, our aim is to do everything we can to support anyone affected.

"We're keeping a close eye on the situation and putting our people first."

Coronation Street has also banned kissing scenes to help stop the spread of the virus amongst their actors.

EastEnders will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7:30pm.

