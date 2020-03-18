Coronation Street bans kissing scenes to stop spread of coronavirus

Coronation Street bosses have banned kissing scenes to stop the spread of coronavirus on set.

As reported in The Sun, a Coronation Street source said: "All of the soaps are desperate to keep running.

"If they disappear out of the schedules there's huge gaps which is a major headache.

Coronation Street has banned kissing scenes (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sparks fly between David and Alina

"Coronation Street shoots about six to eight weeks in advance, so viewers might see some kissing in the next month or so, but the scenes they are shooting right now will have nothing of the sort in. They are taking no chances.

"The longer they can keep the cast and crew well, the better, and if a storyline has to suffer slightly by losing a kiss so be it."

An ITV spokesperson told the publication: "Scenes with kissing or close contact are being altered to minimise contact."

Scenes with close contact or kissing are being altered (Credit: ITV)

Recently Coronation Street and Emmerdale cancelled set tours over coronavirus fears.

A statement on the tour's official website says the action is precautionary to protect staff.

The notice says: "As a precautionary measure, and in line with our established contingency plans across the business, we have temporarily paused the operation of our set tours for the safety and welfare of all our staff, production teams and guests.

Coronation Street set tours have stopped (Credit: www.itv.com/coronationstreetthetour)

"If you have a tour booked in March this has unfortunately been cancelled and you will have received an email with further details on what to do next. Please contact us via the form if you have any questions regarding this."

Scenes with kissing or close contact are being altered to minimise contact.

Soap fans have been left fearing production will be shut down and it was recently reported Corrie could be cut to two episodes a week over the deadly virus.

At the time of writing, 71 people in the UK have died from coronavirus (Credit: Pixabay)

Read More: Coronavirus crisis: Saturday Night Takeaway will record without studio audience

The Sunday Mirror reported ITV had been considering rationing the episodes so they can continue to air if production is forced to shut down.

EastEnders has since announced they have shut down production and will only air two episodes a week.

At the time of writing, in the UK there are 1950 coronavirus cases and 71 people have died.

Have you been taking precautions? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!