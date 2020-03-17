EastEnders SPOILERS: Phil makes a shock return to Walford

Next week's EastEnders sees Phil Mitchell finally return to Walford for the first time since Denny's untimely death... but how will Sharon react to seeing him?

The last time we saw Phil was back on the banks of the Thames as paramedics fought to save Denny's life following the party boat disaster.

Phil makes a shock appearance at Denny's wake, and Sharon isn't happy (Credit: BBC)

But having caused the boat accident as he fought to get revenge on Keanu for his affair with Sharon, Phil fled the scene, knowing that he is responsible for Denny's death - a teenager he thought of as a son.

Read more: EastEnders' Kellie Bright wins TRIC Award for Best Soap Actor

Next week sees a devastated Sharon say a final goodbye to her beloved son, Denny, as the day of his funeral arrives.

But after banning all Mitchells from the service, she is left shocked when Phil arrives at the wake.

Sharon is fuming that Phil has got the audacity to turn up at the funeral and launches herself at him, leading Ian and Kathy to intervene before things get too ugly.

Phil wants to talk to Sharon, but she doesn't want to hear a word he's got to say (Credit: BBC)

However, Phil's clearly not one to take no for an answer because he is soon kicking Ian's door down to get to Sharon in true Mitchell style.

But before Phil has much of a chance to speak to his estranged wife, Ian has called the police and Phil scarpers before they arrive.

Clearly Phil is a man with something on his mind, because later he nurses a drink at home, and it is left up to Jay to try and stop him from putting his life at risk and drinking it.

As the police arrive once again, Phil is forced to hide. However, it doesn't take Sharon long to later track him down at the Arches and soon Phil makes a huge decision about his future.

Phil makes a shocking confession to Ian, but what is it? (Credit: BBC)

After seeing Ian in the Square, Phil makes a shocking revelation that will change everything, but what does he say that leaves Ian so surprised?

Read More: Jacqueline Jossa gives fans serious hint she's returning to EastEnders

As Phil gets things off his chest, Ian has got bigger things to worry about... like keeping his role in Denny's death a secret.

Ian has got his own problems... like keeping Dotty quiet (Credit: BBC)

He manages to get the upper hand over Dotty when he finds the incriminating phone that holds Denny's voicemails from the night he died...

But how long until Dotty gets her own revenge?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you glad to see Phil back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!