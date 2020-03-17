Coronavirus crisis: Holby City cancelled and EastEnders postponed for Covid-19 bulletin

BBC One show Holby City has been cancelled tonight because of a special news update regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

An extended news bulletin has meant that the popular programme will not be aired as scheduled on Tuesday (March 17) evening.

On Twitter, the show's official account broke the news for fans.

News just in. We’re postponing tonight’s #HolbyCity episode due to an extended 6pm news bulletin. Sending hugs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r2ZrYeMoGs — BBC Holby City (@BBCHolbyCity) March 17, 2020

Read more: BBC's Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders filming postponed amid coronavirus

The tweet, which carried an image of a crying cat, revealed that Tuesday's episode was being postponed.

It read: "News just in. We're postponing tonight's #HolbyCity episode due to an extended 6pm news bulletin. Sending hugs."

Better late than never.

Similarly, tonight's EastEnders has been shifted on the TV schedule.

The soap was due to air at 7:30pm, but Tuesday's instalment will now be on at 8pm instead.

An update from the EastEnders Twitter account read: "Due to an extended news bulletin tonight, #EastEnders will now be on @BBCOne at 8pm."

Due to an extended news bulletin tonight, #EastEnders will now be on @BBCOne at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/bZoJ4Xv52d — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 17, 2020

Fans of EastEnders reacted positively to the news - and appeared glad that it would at least be shown tonight.

One said: "Better late than never."

Another wrote: "As long as it is on... that's the important thing..."

A third said: "Oof! I may be too sleepy by then."

Holby fans, meanwhile, seemed somewhat peeved at the news that EastEnders' Tuesday episode appeared to have been prioritised for the schedule over Holby.

One fan tweeted: "Can you explain your rationale in cancelling Holby City and showing EastEnders? Makes no sense at all."

"Oh yeah, screw Holby, which should be on at 8 for this," vented another.

Better late than never 💜 — Tom Gardiner (@IAmTomGardiner) March 17, 2020

As long as it is on.....that's the important thing... — Alice in Wonderland (@aliceyorke) March 17, 2020

Oof! I may be too sleepy by then. — Pooble Moo (@pooblemoo) March 17, 2020

Can u explain your rationale in cancelling holby city and showing EastEnders,makes no sense at all — terry Evans (@TEZZABOY234) March 17, 2020

oh yeah screw Holby which should be on at 8 for this 🤷‍♂️ — Darren (@EastieOaks) March 17, 2020

Read more: Coronavirus: Death toll reaches 71 as 45-year-old becomes Britain’s youngest victim

As the UK continues to ramp up its fight against the escalating coronavirus outbreak, Brits were hit with a disruption today when a number of mobile services went down.

O2, EE, Vodafone, Tesco Mobile and other UK leading mobile providers were all down, meaning extensive network issues across the board left countless customers unable to make and receive phone calls.

It followed an update from the Government asking for everyone in the country to cease all non-essential travel and contact with each other.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.