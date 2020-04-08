Emmerdale SPOILERS: Vinny’s dad arrives in the village

Emmerdale gets an unwelcome visitor next week when Vinny Dingle's dad arrives.

But how will Mandy Dingle react to seeing her ex?

After it was revealed in Emmerdale that Mandy wasn't Vinny's biological mum, fans have been speculating that Vinny's dad's arrival was imminent.

Mandy and Lydia get thrown out of a taxi on Lydia's hen night (Credit: ITV)

And it appears they were right because next week sees him turning up in the village to see his estranged son.

Emmerdale fans will remember that Mandy took Vinny in after his dad abandoned him, and brought him up as her own.

Mandy searches for Lydia, but ends up stumbling into a ditch (Credit: ITV)

But how will Vinny react when his dad tries to get involved in his life again?

Hen night drama

Lydia Hart and Mandy get thrown out of a taxi in the middle of a country road on Lydia's hen night.

But things go from bad to worse when the bride-to-be goes missing.

Mandy is shocked to flag down a car and find her ex, Paul, driving (Credit: ITV)

But while Mandy tries to find Lydia, she falls into some undergrowth and by the time she emerges, it's daylight.

Once Mandy has got confirmation that Lydia made it home safe, she tries to hitch a lift back to the village.

But when she stops a passing car, she is speechless to see the driver is Paul, Vinny's dad.

Lydia and Vinny drink from the Dingle welly - officially making them part of the family (Credit: ITV)

Mandy panics when Paul admits he's back to see his son, so she lies that Vinny isn't in the village.

Mandy's secret

After finally making it back for Sam and Lydia's wedding, Mandy watches as Vinny's officially made a Dingle by drinking out of the family welly.

But while Vinny is thrilled, Mandy is clearly troubled by the huge secret that she's keeping from him.

Everyone gathers for a family photo (Credit: ITV)

As the Dingles gather outside the pub for a family photograph, everyone looks the picture of happiness.

But little do they know, Paul is lurking in the village, watching them all from a distance.

No one realises that Paul, Vinny's dad, is watching from afar (Credit: ITV)

But now Paul knows Mandy lied and that Vinny is in the village, how long will it be before he makes his presence known?

Emmerdale’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs three episodes a week on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.

Are you excited to see Paul and Vinny's storyline unfold?

