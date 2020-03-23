Emmerdale episodes cut down to three a week after soap suspends filming

Episodes of Emmerdale have been cut down to three a week after it was announced the soap has suspended filming.

On the soap's official Twitter account, they revealed today (Monday, March 23) that the soap will only be airing three episodes a week, along with the new schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet read: "Following yesterday's announcement that filming of @itvcorrie and Emmerdale will be suspended, @ITV has taken the decision to reduce Emmerdale's transmission pattern to three episodes per week from March 30 - airing on Mon, Wed and Fri at 7:30pm on the same nights #Emmerdale."

Following yesterday’s announcement that filming of @itvcorrie & Emmerdale will be suspended, @ITV has taken the decision to reduce Emmerdale’s transmission pattern to 3 episodes per week from 30 March - airing on Mon, Wed & Fri with #Corrie at 7.30pm on the same nights #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/PtIAhIUDcd — Emmerdale (@emmerdale) March 23, 2020

In a statement yesterday (Sunday, March 22) it was revealed that the filming is being suspended on ITV soaps due to the outbreak.

The statement read: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday March 23.

"We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government's latest health guidelines, to ensure we've episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel the time has come to stop filming."

ITV isn't the only broadcasting company to take on the decision to suspend filming.

ITV has taken the decision to reduce Emmerdale's transmission pattern to three episodes per week.

Last Wednesday (March 18) it was revealed BBC soap EastEnders has stopped production along with BBC medical drama sister-shows, Holby City and Casualty.

Not only have soaps suspended filming but across the UK, thousands of pubs, bars, nightclub and many other businesses have closed their doors to stop large public gatherings amid the pandemic.

As of Friday, March 20, schools also shut their gates and will not be reopening for the foreseeable future.

At the time of writing, in the UK there have been 5683 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 281 deaths.

