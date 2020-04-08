Coronation Street SPOILERS: Naked pictures of Asha go viral

Coronation Street teen Asha Alahan finds her world come crashing down next week when naked pictures of her end up going viral.

Fans of Coronation Street will know that Asha has struggled with her own body image over recent months.

Asha is upset when she sees Corey and Amy together (Credit: ITV)

But next week things are set to get even more complex for the teenager when she flashes her boobs on FaceTime for schoolboy Corey.

And it's not long before Asha learns the hard way that nothing online is ever private.

Read More: The British Soap Awards cancelled after coronavirus outbreak

After Kelly persuades Asha that she should get together with her crush Corey, the schoolgirl is determined to win him round.

Amy enjoys spending time with Corey (Credit: ITV)

However, when she catches him sharing a date with Amy, Asha is crushed.

Asha's trust is betrayed

The love rivals put their differences aside as Amy throws a party while Steve and Tracy are away.

However, things soon get out of hand when the house is suddenly swamped by strangers.

Amy blames Kelly for inviting the gatecrashers, and the pair argue.

fuming when Kelly invites gatecrashers to her party (Credit: ITV)

However, Amy soon has bigger things to worry about when Asha confesses she did a striptease for Corey on a video call.

But before Amy can react Corey accidentally smashes one of Tracy's new lamps and Amy is quick to blame Kelly for the damage.

Amy accuses Kelly of breaking her mum's lamp (Credit: ITV)

While the lamp drama is going on, naked pictures of Asha are sent from Corey's phone to the party group chat.

So now everyone at the bash has Asha's pictures on their phone.

Soon Asha realises everyone is staring at her, but before she can work out why, Dev has arrived.

Asha's world falls apart

As her dad drags her home from the party, Asha is still wondering what everyone was talking about.

Asha is devastated to see someone has sent her naked pictures to a group chat (Credit: ITV)

It's only when Asha gets home and checks her phone that she realises what everyone has seen.

Soon the realisation that her naked pictures are now viral hits her hard.

Read more: Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd celebrates 20 years as David Platt

Asha's pictures go viral, and she is heartbroken (Credit: ITV)

Asha lies on her bed devastated, but who sent the pictures around the school?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Who do you think sent the pictures of Asha to everyone?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!