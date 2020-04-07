Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week’s spoilers in 10 pictures

Coronation Street next week sees Asha's world come crashing down when naked pictures of her go viral, and there's panic for Leanne and Steve as little Oliver is rushed to hospital...

Amy and Asha fall out

Kelly encourages Asha to get back together with Corey in next week's Coronation Street.

But it looks like Amy might have feelings for her friend's ex...

Asha and Kelly spot Amy and Corey looking cosy.

Kelly tells Asha it's obvious that Amy likes Corey, leaving Asha devastated.

Amy's party gets out of control

Amy throws a party, and while there Asha confides in Amy that she sent naked pictures to Corey.

Soon the party is full of gatecrashers and Amy blames Kelly for the unwelcome guests.

Someone sends naked pictures from Corey's phone to the party group chat, leaving everyone stunned.

Dev arrives and drags his kids home.

The police then turn up just as Steve and Tracy get home, and it's not long before the party is over.

Naked pictures of Asha are leaked

Once home, Asha looks in horror at her phone.

She sees the pictures of herself that have been sent to everyone from Corey's phone.

Asha is sickened to realise someone posted her naked pictures and now they have gone viral.

Oliver is rushed to hospital

Steve races Oliver to A&E after his fitting episode, and it's not long before a panicking Leanne arrives, too.

She lashes out at Steve for leaving their son with Summer, but will Oliver be okay?

Johnny's past haunts him

A businessman called Scott takes an interest in the room at the Rovers, but Johnny's horrified when he recognises him.

While Johnny wants to get away from Scott and plans a trip to see Eva, Liz takes a shine to the newcomer.

How does Johnny know Scott?

Ken makes a stand

Charles challenges Ken to a fencing match, and Ken is fuming when he loses.

But there is good news when Norris reveals he's managed to get his hands on evidence that proves Charles is fleecing Stillwaters residents.

Can Ken and Norris expose Charles's true colours?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

