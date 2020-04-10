Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon dyes hair peach in lockdown

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has used her time lockdown to experiment with a new hair colour.

The Bethany Platt actress showed off the results of her peach toners on Instagram.

Captioning the stunning snaps with a peach emoji, she thanked her hairdresser for the new colour.

"What a fun side of life I've just entered," Lucy wrote.

Coronation Street stars love Lucy Fallon's new hair

Her former co-stars commented on the new look.

Colson Smith (Craig Tinker) said: "GINGEEEE!"

Katie McGlynn (Sinead Osbourne), wrote: "Love it gal," followed by a heart-eyed and a peach emoji.

"OMG FIT," said Faye Windass actress, Ellie Leach.

The hairdresser who made the toner for Lucy, Clare Ashton, seemed to think this isn't where the hair transformations will stop! She said: "Love it. This is where it begins! What's next?"

Lucy Fallon's hair in Coronation Street had been shorter (Credit: ITV)

It's not the first time since her Corrie exit that Lucy has taken advantage of being able to change her hair.

When filming a long-time soap role, it's often not easy to make hair transformations because of continuity. One of the first things she did post-Corrie was have extensions put in after sporting shoulder length hair on screen.

Lucy's Coronation Street exit

Lucy left Corrie in February after an emotional goodbye with her on-screen family.

Bethany realised life in Weatherfield was holding her back and she needed to move on from her love for grieving widower Daniel Osbourne.

She departed the cobbles for a magazine internship in London.

Bethany left her Street family behind for pastures new (Credit: ITV)

When she announced her exit actress Lucy later revealed she would be back before too long.

The actress told Mirror Online: "I will be sad but I'm excited to see what's going to happen in the future, although I have no idea what's going to happen.

"When I leave I'll have been there for five years and I've never done anything else, so I just want to try new things and do new things," Lucy added.

"But I'll end up going back - I'll be back."

Bethany and Craig were close on-screen (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this week her former co-star Colson Smith responded to being cut out of a tribute Lucy had posted.

In the Instagram gallery, Lucy said she was missing her friends and family, and included a picture of some of her Corrie friends.

But Colson wasn't there and he joked: "Didn't make the cut. Ouch. It's only been a few months."

