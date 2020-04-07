Coronation Street SPOILERS: Steve and Leanne rush Oliver to hospital

Coronation Street residents Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby face every parent's worst nightmare next week when their son, Oliver, is rushed to hospital.

Lots of Coronation Street viewers have been concerned about Oliver Battersby's heath after he appeared unwell at his party in February.

Fans were worried when Oliver slept through most of his birthday party earlier in the year (Credit: ITV)

And it seems they were right to be worried, because this week he takes a turn for the worst while being looked after by Summer Spellman.

Read more: Coronation Street actress Shelley King fears domestic abuse cases are rising in lockdown

Steve leaves his son with Summer while he goes to help eldest daughter, Emma Brooker.

Emma is in the middle of a relationship drama with ex-boyfriend Seb Franklin, and Steve steps in to help.

Oliver hasn't been well for weeks (Credit: ITV)

But things take a worrying turn when Oliver starts fitting while being looked after by the school girl.

Oliver's hospital dash

Next week sees terrified Steve racing his son to the medical centre, worried that something is wrong.

One he arrives, Doctor Gaddas is quick to reassure Steve but tells him to take Oliver to A&E as a precaution.

Leanne is fuming with Steve that Oliver ended up in hospital while he was meant to be looking after him (Credit: ITV)

It's not long before a panicky Leanne meets them at the hospital and she is furious when she hears Steve left Oliver with Summer.

Steve takes on Leanne

Later in the week Steve asks Imran for legal advice about getting better access rights to his son.

However, with Toyah's connection to the toddler, Imran is understandably reluctant to get involved.

Instead Imran hands Steve the number for another solicitor, but it soon gets Steve in trouble.

In a bid to build bridges, Steve asks Leanne and Nick out for dinner at Speed Daal with him and Tracy.

Steve considers getting legal advice about access to Oliver, and Leanne isn't happy (Credit: ITV)

But while things seem to be going well at first, trouble erupts when Steve drops the solicitor's business card.

Leanne demands to know what it is for, and it's not long before the truth is out.

The parents argue over Oliver and Leanne is fuming to realise that Steve is seriously considering taking legal advice.

Is this one fight that Steve is going to regret starting?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The soap now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Do you think Leanne is right to be angry with Steve?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!