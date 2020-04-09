What soaps are on tonight? Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders' scheduling changes explained

Confused fans are no longer sure what soaps are on tonight following a huge telly shake-app.

Emmerdale , Coronation Street and EastEnders have all been hugely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the government's guidelines to quarantine, all soaps have halted production to protect the cast and crew.

This has forced producers to reduce the number of times each soap is aired every week as there are so many episodes in the bank.

But what are the scheduling changes for each soaps? Let's find out...

The coronavirus outbreak has had a big impact on the soaps (ITV/Shutterstock)

What soaps are on tonight?

Tonight (April 9), no soaps will be aired on TV.

Usually, EastEnders and Emmerdale air on Thursday nights.

But this is no longer the case as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact telly schedules.

Moving forward, Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm.

Instead of four times, EastEnders will now be broadcast twice a week – on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale is now on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm.

Annoyingly, this means there are no soaps on the box on Thursdays at all.

Soaps scheduling changes have confused fans (Credit: ITV)

What have the soap bosses said?

A spokesperson for ITV explained the scheduling changes for Emmerdale and Coronation Street in a statement.

It read: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday March 23.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

"We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months."

The BBC issues a similar statement regarding EastEnders.

"In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice," it read.

"We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

"We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible."

