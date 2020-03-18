Coronation Street and Emmerdale cut episodes amidst coronavirus crisis

Coronation Street and Emmerdale, will continue filming, but cut back on the number of episodes transmitting amidst the coronavirus crisis.

With much speculation surrounding the future of the two soaps, ITV has now released a statement.

It read: "The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

"Whilst carefully adhering to the latest advice from the government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

Coronation Street will now only air at 7:30pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays (Credit: ITV)

"With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.

"With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm."

Emmerdale and Corrie are continuing production (Credit: ITV)

Today (Wednesday, March 18), it was announced BBC soap EastEnders has stopped filming due to the pandemic.

A statement revealed: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders has been postponed until further notice."

The show has now been reduced to two episodes a week with the statement saying: "Please note our episodes will now air on Mondays at 8pm and Tuesdays at 7.30pm with immediate effect."

EastEnders has stopped filming (Credit: BBC)

Although Emmerdale and Coronation Street are continuing with filming, set tours of the soaps have been cancelled.

Recently it was revealed that Coronation Street has altered kissing scenes to stop the spread of the virus.

An ITV spokesperson told the The Sun: "Scenes with kissing or close contact are being altered to minimise contact."

At the time of writing there are over 1950 cases of coronavirus in the UK and 71 people have died from the deadly virus.

