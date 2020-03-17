The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 17th March 2020
Soaps

EastEnders and Coronation Street fans criticise soaps for being out of touch amidst coronavirus crisis

Coronation Street made a handwashing reference last night

By Carena Crawford
Updated:
Tags: Coronation Street, EastEnders, Geoff Metcalfe

Viewers of Coronation Street and EastEnders have accused the soaps of being out of touch with the current situation regarding the coronvirus crisis.

Monday night (March 17) saw storylines across EastEnders and Coronation Street cause fans to point out perceived 'errors' given what's going on in the real world.

Geoff advised Yasmeen on handwashing protocol in last night's Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Next week's EastEnders spoilers in 10 pictures

In fact, Corrie did have a handwashing reference last night after Geoff told Yasmeen, who had been busy cleaning the bathroom: "You are remembering to sing Happy Birthday twice like I told you?"

While many believed this was an inserted scene in reference to the government's advice on handwashing, Coronation Street's official Twitter account revealed the scene was written in December and they had no idea it would be so relevant now!

However, despite this coincidental scene, some fans didn't believe the soap had gone far enough given Emma Brooker was then seen planning a holiday with boyfriend Seb to Australia.

Geoff and Yasmeen's planned Cyprus move was also mentioned.

With travel hugely restricted, it's not likely either of these things would be possible.

Over in EastEnders, Gray Atkins and wife Chantelle need to tighten their belts due to Gray's suspension from his job.

Chantelle has got herself a job at the Panesars' call centre, and Gray has done his bit too - by selling his season ticket for Tottenham Hotspur.

Gray's making cuts in EastEnders- including selling his season ticket (Credit: BBC)

But with all Premier League games cancelled until April 3, if not beyond, and it looking likely the seasons might not finish at all, fans have been left wondering how Gray managed to get any money for it!

In fact, with soaps filming at least six to eight weeks in advance, and the world changing so rapidly as a result of the coronavirus, it would be very diffcult to correct every single scene that might seem out of place at the moment.

Sometimes soaps and dramas will film a scene at the last minute and slot it in to reflect real-life events.

Last week medical drama Holby City won praise as it featured Max McGerry talking about updating the staff on the coronavirus situation.

Max made reference to coronavirus last week (Credit: BBC)

A rep for the show has since said there will be another reference to it in tonight's episode (Tuesday, March 17).

A Coronation Street spokesperson told Digital Spy: "Because we script and shoot so far in advance, we don't generally reflect contemporary issues.

"However, we are going to use the soaps to remind people of important public health issues such as the need to wash their hands. We'll try and do more such messages going forward."

ED! has contacted EastEnders for comment.

With the ongoing coronavirus crisis, fans have been concerned their favourite shows would be suspended or even cancelled.

Coronation Street's Maria Connor could be on screens less (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Next week's Coronation Street in 10 pictures

Rumours circulated over the weekend that Coronation Street would be cut to two episodes a week.

However, a statement issued by ITV insisted they were putting the "wellbeing and safety all out colleagues" first, but that they were "confident" they could keep up the filming schedule.

Do you think soaps should reference the coronavirus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Coronation Street EastEnders Geoff Metcalfe

Trending Articles

 Underlying health conditions putting Coronavirus victims at risk explained as UK death toll reaches 55
Coronavirus crisis: Queen to move to Windsor Castle over Easter
Rylan Clark-Neal reveals he quit This Morning over gruelling schedule
FIRST LOOK: Next week’s Emmerdale in 10 pictures
GMB viewers divided as Charlotte Hawkins replaces Susanna Reid amid coronavirus crisis
GP claims she beat coronavirus with chicken soup, lemonade and paracetamol