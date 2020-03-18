Emmerdale actor Harvey Rogerson in self-isolation amid coronavirus pandemic

Emmerdale actor Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk, is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Harvey's Twitter account, it was revealed the nine-year-old Emmerdale star, who has Down's syndrome, has no symptoms but is isolating as he is more "vulnerable due to suppressed immunity."

Alongside a picture of Harvey and his puppy Lulu, the tweet read: "After medical advice, we've taken the decision today to protect our precious little H and to self isolate.

"We are all well with no symptoms but H is more vulnerable due to suppressed immunity. Stocked up sensibly and am going to try and make the most of the quality time together... stay safe everyone."

Friends and fans rushed to comment wishing Harvey well.

Harvey's co-star Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt, tweeted: "I know [a lot] of drama games, if you get bored drop me a message!"

One wrote: "Take care little fella."

Another commented: "Keep well and safe Harvey."

Harvey isn't the first soap actor to go into self-isolation.

The young actor plays Marlon Dingle and Rhona Goskirk's son (Credit: ITV)

Recently an unnamed Coronation Street actor went into self-isolation as a precaution after returning from holiday.

However it was later reported that the actor was cleared to return to work.

A Corrie spokesperson told the Sun Online: "The Coronation Street cast member referred to in reports this morning has been advised by health professionals that they are not required to self isolate, following this advice they will be returning to work when they are next scheduled to film.

At the time of writing, 71 people have died in the UK from coronavirus (Credit: Pixabay)

"The initial personal decision was taken as a precautionary measure."

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have also cancelled set tours amid the coronavirus crisis for the foreseeable future as a precaution to protect staff.

BBC soap EastEnders has stopped production and reduced its episode output to two a week, and Coronation Street and Emmerdale have also reduced their schedules.

At the time of writing, there are more than 1950 cases of coronavirus in the UK and 71 people have died from the bug.

